Immuneering Announces Participation in William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2022

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a biopharmaceutical company using translational bioinformatics to advance a pipeline of product candidates designed to benefit large populations of patients with cancer and other diseases, today announced that management will participate in William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2022. Participating in a panel discussion will be Ben Zeskind, Ph.D., Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Immuneering. The discussion will include an overview of the pre-clinical data highlighting the pan-KRAS/NRAS activity of IMM-1-104.



Topic: Next Generation Small Molecules in Oncology

Format: Panel discussion

Date: July 13, 2022

Time: 12:00 – 12:30 pm ET

About Immuneering Corporation

Immuneering aims to improve patient outcomes by advancing a unique pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates developed using its translational bioinformatics platform. Immuneering has more than a decade of experience applying translational bioinformatics to generate insights into drug mechanism of action and patient treatment response. Building on this experience, Immuneering’s disease-agnostic discovery platform enables the company to create product candidates based on 1) biological insights that are both counterintuitive and deeply rooted in data, and 2) novel chemistry. Immuneering’s lead product candidate IMM-1-104 aims to achieve pan-KRAS/NRAS activity that selectively impacts cancer cells to a greater extent than healthy cells. It is designed to be a highly selective dual-MEK inhibitor that further disrupts KSR to modulate the signaling dynamics of the MAPK pathway by driving deep cyclic inhibition that deprives tumor cells of the sustained proliferative signaling required for rapid growth, while providing a cadenced, moderate level of signaling sufficient to spare healthy cells. IMM-1-104 is being developed to treat advanced solid tumors in patients harboring RAS mutations, and is translationally guided by Immuneering’s proprietary, human-aligned 3D tumor modeling platform combined with patient-aligned bioinformatics. In addition to IMM-1-104, Immuneering is evaluating its MEK-io product candidate, IMM-6-415, in IND-enabling studies, and has five other oncology programs in the discovery stage that are designed to target components of the MAPK or mTOR pathway, as well as two discovery stage neuroscience programs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain "forward-looking statements," including, without limitation, statements regarding Immuneering’s expectations regarding the sufficiency of Immuneering’s cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, its full year GAAP operating expenses for 2022, the treatment potential of IMM-1-104 and IMM-6-415, the timing of submission of the IND and commencement of clinical trials for IMM-1-104 and IMM-6-415, the target indications of Immuneering’s planned Phase 1/2a trial, and Immuneering’s ability to advance its pipeline and further diversify its portfolio and make progress towards its longstanding goal of creating better medicines for cancer patients. Forward-looking statements are based on Immuneering’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risks inherent in oncology and neuroscience drug development, including target discovery, target validation, lead compound identification, lead compound optimization, preclinical studies and clinical trials. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in Immuneering’s most recent Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Immuneering undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Corporate Contact:

Rebecca Kusko, Ph.D.

Immuneering Corporation

617-500-8080

rkusko@immuneering.com

Investor Contact:

Susan A. Noonan

S.A. Noonan Communications

917-513-5303

susan@sanoonan.com