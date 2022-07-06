New York, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Insect Growth Regulator Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06290018/?utm_source=GNW





The global insect growth regulator market is expected to grow from $0.82 billion in 2021 to $0.86 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The insect growth regulator market is expected to grow to $1.08 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.8%.



The insect growth regulators market consists of sales of insect growth regulator products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are insect repellent, which halt, slow, and disrupt an insect’s maturation process.Insect growth regulators can regulate many types of insects including parasites, cockroaches, and mosquitos.



These insects can inhibit reproduction, and egg-hatch, from one stage to another. Several insect growth regulators manufactured goods are mixed with other insecticides that kill adult insects.



The main types of insect growth regulators are chitin synthesis inhibitors, juvenile hormone analogs and mimics, and anti-juvenile hormone agents.Chitin synthesis inhibitors are chemically varied composites by inhibit the process of chitin and the formation of an exoskeleton.



Chitin synthesis inhibitors are used to regulate the development of fungal species and are widely used to mimic fleas that host on cattle and pets.These insect growth regulators (IGR) are based on foam types such as bait, liquid, and aerosols.



These products are applied in agriculture, livestock pests, and commercial pest control.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the insect growth regulator market in 2021 and is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the insect growth regulator report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The growing usage of environment-friendly pesticides is significantly contributing to the growth of the insect growth regulators market.Pesticides are chemical elements that are supposed to kill pests such as a virus, bacterium, antimicrobial, or disinfectant that deters, incapacitates, and kills, pests.



Environment-friendly crop protection products are being used in organic farming which rapidly degrades and has a minimal environmental impact as these products are derived from natural sources.In addition, it also minimizes the potential risk of chronic poisoning caused by chemical insecticides among its applicants.



For instance, in 2019 ISCA, a scientific organization in India, has strengthened its position to deliver environmentally friendly pest control throughout the world through the merger of ISCA Technologies, Inc. and ISCA Technologies, Ltda. Furthermore, ISCA has $30 million in competitive federal grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the U.S., the Department of Défense, the National Science Foundation, the Gates Foundation, and others. Therefore, the increasing demand for the growing usage of environment-friendly pesticides contributes to the growth of the insect growth regulators market.



The high adoption of modern technologies is a key trend gaining popularity in the insect growth regulators market.Various technologies are used for crop protection and were established to prevent and reduce the loss of crops due to pests in the field and during storage.



Crop protection includes products, tools, and practices which can be used by farmers to protect their harvest against insects, disease, and weeds.The advancement and adoption of novel technologies in pesticides increase crop productivity in a naturally sustainable approach.



For instance, in November 2021, Syngenta Crop Protection announced PLINAZOLIN technology a novel active ingredient with a new mode of action for insect control. In addition, in August 2021, USDA’s Agricultural Research Service (ARS) scientists have developed a new technology of pest control called "receptor interference" (RECEPTOR-i), which disrupt the physiological processes of fire ants which are essential for staying alive, resulting in a natural biological control strategy.



In January 2022, Syngenta Crop Protection, an agriculture company consisting of Syngenta Crop Protection and Syngenta Seeds announced the acquisition of two next-generation bioinsecticides, NemaTrident and UniSporewith from Bionema Limited for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition is subject to battle growing resistance and a large collection of insects and pests across horticulture and ornamentals, turf amenities, and forestry.



That offers customers an even better option. Bionema, the UK-based biocontrol technology developer, specializes in the growth and commercialization of naturally following microorganisms to care for crops from pests and disease.



