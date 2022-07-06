DIY Home Improvement Market 2022-2030 : New Developments, Top Players, Drivers, Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, Size, Shares, Revenue, Regional Analysis

Pune, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global DIY Home Improvement Market research report is an expert’s analysis that mainly includes companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. Also, the reports give an analysis on sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, and forecast. Global DIY Home Improvement Market research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream, and downstream industries. Also, this study offers detailed market estimates by emphasizing statistics on several aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends.

Lumber & Landscape Management

Tools & Hardware

Decor & Indoor Garden

Kitchen

Painting & Wallpaper

Offline Retailing

Online Retailing

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

ADEO

Amazon

BAUHAUS

Bauvista

Die Fachhandler

EUROBAUSTOFF

Home Depot

HORNBACH Baumarkt

Intergamma

Kesko Corp.

K-GROUP

Kingfisher

Les Mousquetaires

Lowe's Companies Inc.

Sherwin-Williams Company

Toolstation

Travis Perkins

Walmart Inc.

WESFARMERS

Chapter 1 DIY Home Improvement Market Overview

Chapter 2 DIY Home Improvement Market Segment Analysis by Player

Chapter 3 DIY Home Improvement Market Segment Analysis by Type

Chapter 4 DIY Home Improvement Market Segment Analysis by Application

Chapter 5 DIY Home Improvement Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

Chapter 6 DIY Home Improvement Market Segment Analysis by Region

Chapter 7 Profile of Leading DIY Home Improvement Players

Chapter 8 Upstream and Downstream Analysis of DIY Home Improvement

Chapter 9 Development Trend of DIY Home Improvement (2022-2030)

Chapter 10 Appendix

