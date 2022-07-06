Sudrania Fund Services Rebrands As Formidium

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sudrania Fund Services, a global leader in providing third-party fund administration and back-office technology solutions, today announces the company’s complete rebranding as Formidium - the financial world’s first digital element. The rebrand includes a new name, logo, and mission statement, that better reflect the company’s formidable presence in the investment middle and back office. As part of the transformation, Formidium will also be splitting into two sub-brands: Formidium Fund Services and Formidium Technologies.



In just six years, Formidium has become a major force in the fund administration space. The growth has been enabled by a combination of operational excellence and efficiencies gained from its two applications, Seamless Investment BackOfficeTM (“Seamless”) and CommonSubDocTM. Developed by Formidium Technologies, Seamless uses automation to produce one of the world’s most advanced general ledger investment accounting systems. Seamless processes high-frequency trading volumes to deliver timely NAV for digital asset and liquid alternative investment funds, as well as private equity and real estate fund vehicles. CommonSubDocTM greatly simplifies the investor onboarding with e-signature technology and capital activity tracking using CRM technology along with pre-configured compliance, rules/requirements of AML/KYC of US, Cayman Islands, BVI, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, Singapore, and many other countries.

“It is extremely gratifying to see the vision we had a few years ago being appreciated in the larger marketplace,” said Founder & CEO Nilesh Sudrania. “Even though we have come far, we remain dedicated to innovation and being at the cutting edge of back and middle office technology. Our new name better captures the formidable organization we have built.”

“The Formidium name is rooted in the company’s formidability in a digital world,” added Shalin Madan, Co-Founder & Chief Growth Officer. The interconnectedness of the colors in the logo represents the Seamless application’s end to end fund accounting capabilities and pays tribute to CommonSubDocTM our popular onboarding and investor reporting portal. We think the new branding will better articulate to the world why we have been able to achieve what we have to date.”

The new branding will be rolled out across the globe in the coming weeks and will include a newly launched website offering the products of both Formidium and Formidium Technologies.

About Formidium Corporation:

Formidium is a technology-enabled fund administrator based in Chicago, Illinois. Developed by Formidium Technologies, the firm leverages two applications: Seamless Investment BackofficeTM and CommonSubDocTM. Seamless is an award-winning, cloud-based, fund administration application integrating portfolio, fund accounting and investor reporting. CommonSubDocTM is an investor onboarding portal with extensive AML/KYC features and capital activity tracking using CRM technology. Formidium’s operations and technology are SOC 1, SOC 2, and SOC 3 audited, and it currently has over 1,200 staff across the globe.

