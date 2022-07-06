Sounding Board CEO to Share Digital Transformation Insights at FORTUNE Brainstorm Tech 2022

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO:

Christine Tao, co-founder and CEO of Sounding Board, the first Leader Development Platform designed to bridge the leadership gap WHAT:

Will join a roundtable discussion on “Digital Transformation for an Evolving Future” during the FORTUNE Brainstorm Tech 2022 conference. WHEN:

The session will take place on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 8 a.m. MT. WHERE:

The St. Regis Aspen Resort

315 E Dean St.

Aspen, Colo.

DETAILS:

After more than two years of navigating pandemic conditions and the ensuing Great Resignation, it is clear that the new norm for business involves constant reinvention. To succeed in these dynamic times, companies must stay agile and know how and when to pivot. During the FORTUNE Brainstorm Tech 2022 conference, top technology leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators, influencers and more will gather to share ideas.

Christine Tao, co-founder and CEO of Sounding Board, will share her insights in a breakfast roundtable on “Digital Transformation for an Evolving Future.” Presenting with Tao will be Brent Hayward, CEO of Mulesoft; Jake Joraanstad, CEO of Bushel; Parth Raval, Chief Growth Officer, PepsiCo Foods North America; and Jim Swanson, Enterprise Chief Information Officer for Johnson & Johnson. Through their conversation, moderated by Phil Wahba of FORTUNE, Tao and the other panelists will explore what can be learned from companies – large and small – that have figured out how to move quickly, using the right technologies, to develop new products and meet the world’s ever-changing demands.

For more information, visit https://fortune.com/conferences/fortune-brainstorm-tech-2022 .

About Sounding Board, Inc.

Sounding Board is the first Leader Development Platform designed to bridge the leadership gap. We empower talent leaders. Aligned with behavioral science-backed leadership development, our platform delivers unparalleled flexibility and measurable impact in leadership coaching engagements. With group coaching and virtual 1:1 engagements, talent leaders can use our industry-leading leader development platform and managed network of certified coaches to reduce administrative burden while developing leaders at scale.

Sounding Board’s network of world-class coaches covers more than 60 countries and 15+ languages. Using enterprise leadership coaching solutions designed to drive organizational impact, Sounding Board has helped hypergrowth organizations like Chime, Zoom, Dropbox, and enterprises like VMware, Mozilla and Bloomberg advance their leaders’ performance at scale. In 2021, Co-Founders Christine Tao and Lori Mazan were named to the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2021. Sounding Board was named one of 2021's Most Transformational Growth Companies in Digital Learning and is a GOLD GLOBEE® WINNER for Career and Workforce Readiness Solution, a Stevie International Business Award Winner, GSV EdTech 150 winner and a Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology Award winner.