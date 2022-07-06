GXO Earns Boeing’s ‘Supplier of the Year for Support & Services’ Award

GREENWICH, Conn., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced it has received recognition from The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) as one of its top suppliers at the company’s 2022 Supplier of the Year event in Los Angeles.



“It’s an honor to receive this ‘Supplier of the Year for Support & Services’ award from Boeing,” said Bill Fraine, Chief Commercial Officer at GXO. “We’re proud to support Boeing’s commercial and defense programs domestically and globally. This award brings a tremendous sense of accomplishment to our team members, who are committed to continuous improvement and to delivering the highest standards of service, solutions and innovation in the industry. We look forward to continuing our work with Boeing to ensure aerospace is safe and sustainable.”

GXO received the Supplier of the Year for Support & Services award for its role in supporting Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner, 737, V-22, CH-47, P-8, KC-46 and C-17 programs, among others. GXO supports Boeing’s Spares Distribution Center, located in SeaTac, Wash.; GXO’s Boeing Aggregated Standards Network (BASN) operation supports all Boeing Commercial Airplanes programs at assembly sites and tier 1 suppliers globally; and GXO supports Boeing’s “Stores” distribution facilities throughout the U.S.

“Each of these winners had an impressive year as our entire industry collaborated to drive stability through a challenging environment,” said William Ampofo, vice president of Parts & Distribution Services and Supply Chain for Boeing Global Services and chair of Boeing’s Supply Chain Operations Council. “They did an outstanding job maintaining our high standards — a focus on operational excellence, quality and reliability — that allow us to continue to earn the trust of our stakeholders, customers and the flying public.”

About Boeing

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing’s diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company’s core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com.

About GXO Logistics



GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for approximately 120,000 team members across more than 900 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Media contacts



Matthew Schmidt

+1 203-307-2809

matt.schmidt@gxo.com

Anne Lafourcade

+33 (0)6 75 22 52 90

anne.lafourcade@gxo.com