Crosschq Earns Cloud Wars Win at Recent Cloud Expo

DANVILLE, Calif., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crosschq , pioneers of the Talent Intelligence Cloud™ that is powering a revolution in data-driven hiring and people analytics, won a spot on the Cloud Wars Shortlist with unique cloud-based business solutions. Held June 28-30, 2022, in San Francisco during the Cloud Wars Expo, Crosschq was vying for recognition of its ability to solve today's most pressing universal business challenges.



Through its unique Quality of Hire platform, Crosschq supports the talent acquisition requirements of more than 450 customers, including Snowflake, Box, HubSpot, Palo Alto Networks, GoPuff, Glassdoor, Upwork, DISH, Roblox, Flexport, Cloudflare, Reddit and more.

During the competition, Crosschq’s VP of Customer Success, Kelsey Peterson, delivered a three-minute pitch of its solutions, which was judged by real-world CXO analysts. Participating companies were evaluated on if they optimized the digital future, reimagined business models and their ability to dazzle customers.

Mike Fitzsimmons, CEO of Crosschq, said, "We're honored to receive this acknowledgment from the Cloud Wars, especially given the impressive roster of competitors. At Crosschq, we're committed to ensuring our customers can significantly improve their hiring workflows and results through our cloud-based, data-driven solutions. Having our team's innovation recognized among the best in the industry is really gratifying."

Peterson shared, “What most excites me about this recognition is the judges’ feedback about how our solution truly dazzles customers. I’m thrilled Crosschq has been recognized as an industry leader in this regard – it’s indicative of our customer-centric approach coupled with our data-driven solution.”