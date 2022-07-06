Krystal Biotech to Present at William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2022

PITTSBURGH, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRYS), the leader in redosable gene therapy, announced today that the Company will participate in the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2022 taking place in New York from July 12-13.



Krish Krishnan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat during the conference and host investor meetings on July 13.

A webcast of the event will be available here beginning at 9am ET on July 11 and posted on the Investor section of the Company’s website.

