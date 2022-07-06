Triterras Chairman and CEO Publishes Letter to Shareholders

SINGAPORE, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triterras Inc. (OTC Expert Market: TRIRF) (“Triterras” or the “Company”), a leading fintech company focused on trade and trade finance, today published a Letter to Shareholders from the Company’s Chairman and CEO, Srinivas Koneru. The letter can be accessed via the Insights section of Triterras’ website and is also attached to this release.

“I am proud to release this letter today as part of our continued effort in open and transparent communication with our shareholders,” said Chairman and CEO Srinivas Koneru. “The letter describes our progress, initiatives and goals that we anticipate will further our mission of creating value by providing a sustainable, digital, and comprehensive marketplace for the world’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) supply chain participants and those who finance them.

“Our business has progressed materially over the past several years and we look forward to continued growth through enhancements to our Kratos™ blockchain-enabled platform, further geographic expansion and expected normalization and recovery of the trade and trade finance industries. Additionally, we have made tremendous progress on implementing a comprehensive Governance Enhancement Plan to ensure an effective, reliable, transparent, consistent and sustainable infrastructure that operates with the utmost integrity. I would like to thank our shareholders, customers, employees and our Board of Directors, for their continued support and look forward to providing additional updates ahead on Triterras.”

About Triterras

Triterras is a global fintech company co-headquartered in Singapore and Dubai and leading innovator of inclusive finance solutions for the world's micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The company launched and operates Kratos™—one of the world’s largest digital financing platforms--to directly connect MSMEs with lenders online and source capital across commodity trading, supply chain, logistics, and ecommerce finance. For more information, please visit triterras.com or email us at contact@triterras.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Triterras’ actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include Triterras’ expectations with respect to future performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside Triterras’ control and are difficult to predict. Such risk factors include but are not limited to the following: (a) a decline in general economic conditions or the global financial markets, including those caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, (b) losses caused by financial or other problems experienced by third parties, (c) losses due to unidentified or unanticipated risks, (d) a lack of liquidity (i.e., ready access to funds for use in our businesses), (e) the ability to attract and retain personnel, (f) litigation and regulatory issues, (g) competitive pressure, (h) an inability to generate incremental income from new or expanded businesses, (i) unanticipated effects to the commodities markets due to inclement weather or other disasters, (j) losses (whether realized or unrealized) on our principal investments, (k) the possibility that the Company is unable to successfully relist its securities on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC or otherwise list our securities on the OTC or a national exchange, (l) the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and (m) the risks and uncertainties set forth under “Risk Factors” in Triterras’ Form 20-F (SEC File No. 001-39693) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 28, 2022 and in Triterras’ other filings with the SEC. Triterras cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Triterras cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Triterras does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

