Dubai, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative crypto-based fitness project, AMAZY, announces plans to launch an IGO in partnership with the leading Seedify launchpad.





AMAZY seems to have been made in all shades of uniqueness, as substantiated by the economic model, which decided not to start by raising funds. The Move2Earn project is created to enable as many people as possible to be a part of the crypto world by rewarding members of the community for participating in physical activities and embracing a healthy lifestyle. First of all, it will cover such exercises as walking and jogging.

The multi-billion-dollar blockchain market has practically exploded, catching the attention of businesses across industries as well as individuals from all walks of life. However, it remains a struggle for millions of people to enter the crypto space, which is where AMAZY aims to make a difference by breaking away from the norm, starting from its distinct economic model.

AMAZY took an unconventional approach to start a crypto project as unlike similar works, the developers decided not to bring many people into it at once, ultimately creating a much healthier internal economy driven by the AMT and AZY tokens. The approach is particularly laudable as it ensures that power is not concentrated in a few who can manipulate activities in the ecosystem. It also ensures the longevity of the project, making it a going concern to develop on a long-term basis with the addition of new features or ecosystem sub-projects.

