Let's Talk Interactive Launches Telehealth Solutions on AWS

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Let's Talk Interactive, Inc., (LTI), a leader in customizable telehealth solutions, has announced expanded work with Amazon Web Services (AWS). As a member of the AWS Public Sector Partner (PSP) Program, Let's Talk Interactive has launched its telehealth solutions on AWS. AWS customers can now purchase telehealth software solutions from Let's Talk Interactive in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog of software, data, and services that make it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software and data products that run on AWS.

AWS has been the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud offering. This work will facilitate Let's Talk Interactive's ability to work efficiently with host-country governments, community not-for-profit organizations, and private companies to provide the much-needed expansion of telemedicine healthcare globally. Let's Talk Interactive will first focus on supporting South American countries, where the firm has brought on a vice president of global business development.

Let's Talk Interactive's ability to provide access to health providers is especially welcome in locations where a large percent of the population has little to no access to healthcare, and limited ability to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I have witnessed firsthand South America's need for expansion of essential health services," said Monica Boada, vice president of global business development at Let's Talk Interactive. "I joined Let's Talk Interactive to be part of its mission to provide access to essential health care. This expansion into South America is an exciting extension of the company's humanitarian work."

In addition to challenges surrounding limited COVID response, persistent issues with Tuberculosis, hemorrhagic dengue, and yellow fever throughout South America left already limited healthcare systems even more thinly stretched. Enabling patients and providers the ability to connect through Let's Talk Interactive's telemedicine software can lessen that strain while expanding coverage.

"The need for healthcare is universal," said Arthur Cooksey, founder, chairman and CEO of Let's Talk Interactive. "This exciting work with AWS enables Let's Talk Interactive to provide access to quality healthcare in much-needed regions across the globe."

"Access to quality healthcare isn't available to everyone equally in our country, nor globally," says LTI Board Member Kathy Ireland, Chair and CEO of kathy ireland® Worldwide, who is named by UCLA as one of the Top 10 Women's Health Advocates in the country. "This work with AWS propels kiWW's and LTI's commitment to expanding access to better quality healthcare for people in the U.S. and around the world."

With telehealth software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions from Let's Talk Interactive available in AWS Marketplace, customers have a simplified way to purchase and be billed for software services in a centralized place - further streamlining their process. Access Let's Talk Interactive's telehealth software listing in AWS Marketplace.

