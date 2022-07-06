New York, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart Ports Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06290016/?utm_source=GNW

The global smart ports market is expected to grow from $1.43 billion in 2021 to $1.78 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.3%. The smart ports market is expected to grow to $4.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 25.1%.



The smart ports market consists of sales of smart ports by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that is an automated port which has a better performance and handling because of the utilization of innovative technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, big data, and other smart technology-based methods. These are ports equipped with technology and intelligent solutions that enhance operations, security, infrastructure, and management.



The main type of ports in smart ports is seaport and inland port.A seaport is a protected area bordering the sea where the loading and unloading of cargo from ships happen.



The use of smart digital technologies such as smart sensors and the Internet of Things aid in the handling of cargo effectively.Smart ports include various elements such as terminal automation and cargo handling, port community system (PCS), traffic management system (TMS), smart port infrastructure, and smart safety and security.



Smart ports are of different technologies that include the internet of things (IoT), blockchain, process automation, and artificial intelligence.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the smart ports market in 2021 and is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in smart ports market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The encouragement and participation from governments all over the world in the form of initiatives will propel the growth of the smart port market.Growing concerns about climate change have pushed governments across the world to adopt sustainable development projects to reduce carbon footprint and increase efficiency.



To implement digitization, governments are encouraging the adoption of technologies such as big data, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things (IoT) in the ports sector.For example, the Port of Hamburg in Germany adopted the Internet of Things and other smart port technologies by using data sources to feed to a single platform to increase logistics efficiencies.



Therefore, the increasing number of government initiatives drives the smart ports market.



The adoption of smart technologies is a key trend gaining popularity in the smart port market.The implementation of technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and big data has changed the way the smart ports operate in comparison to the traditional ports.



For example, in April 2021, Abu Dhabi Ports introduced a new digital service to smoothen the management of Abu Dhabi’s slipways, which are ramps for moving boats and other watercraft to and from the water to ease congestion at peak times. Thus, the adoption of smart technologies has made the end-to-end process of port management efficient.



In January 2022, ABB a Swedish multinational corporation in Switzerland that operates smart ports acquired InCharge Energy.This acquisition is expected to expand ABB company’s e-mobility division in north-American customer base market by providing fleet electrification and offering digital services in the market.



InCharge Energy is a US-based electrifying transportation fleet.



