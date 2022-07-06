INE Recognized as Summer 2022 Worldwide Leader & Enterprise High Performer by G2

Cary, NC, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE, the global leader in IT training, has been recognized as a worldwide industry leader by G2, the world’s largest tech marketplace. The recognition highlights INE’s high performance in Enterprise and Small Business categories, both in the US and abroad.

For more than two decades, INE has been a trusted training partner to Fortune 500 companies around the world. Using proven hands-on training methods, INE continues to revolutionize the Information Technology training sector. INE’s robust learning catalog includes an industry-leading suite of cloud-based hands-on labs designed to propel security teams into real world scenarios without risk to their infrastructure, along with 18,000+ on-demand videos across Cyber Security, Cloud, Networking, Data Science and DevOps, study guides, quizzes, projects, workbooks, and industry-leading certifications, including the newly released INE Certified Cloud Associate.

G2 has awarded INE the Summer 2022 Leader distinction in Small-Business Online Course Providers, and overall Online Course Providers. In addition, G2 has named INE a 2022 High Performer in the categories of Enterprise Online Course Providers, Enterprise Technical Skills Development, Small-Business Technical Skills Development, Asia Online Course Providers, Asia Pacific Online Course Providers, Europe Online Course Providers, and Technical Course Providers. In achieving these awards, INE has proven to be highly rated by G2 users and has substantial Satisfaction and Market Presence scores within the platform.

INE was recently named an SC Media Excellence Award Finalist for Best Certification Program and Best IT Security-Related Training Program. Now in its 25th year, the SC Awards are cyber security’s most prestigious and competitive program. Finalists are recognized for outstanding solutions, organizations, and people driving innovation and success in information security. INE has also been recognized by Training Industry as a 2022 Watch List Company for Learning Services and Custom Content Development. The annual lists are designed to help buy-side organizations in their search for the right training partners.

“INE is a proud training partner with some of the most accomplished companies in the world, and we are proud of our ongoing success in maintaining the confidence of business leaders charged with keeping their companies on the leading edge of technology,” said Richard McLain, INE’s CEO. “As one of the fastest-growing IT companies in the industry, we are honored to be recognized as leaders in the space.”

About INE:

INE is the premier provider of Technical Training for the IT industry. INE is revolutionizing the digital learning industry through the implementation of adaptive technologies and a proven method of hands-on training experiences. INE’s portfolio of training is built for levels of technical learning specializing in advanced networking technologies, next-generation security, and infrastructure programming and development.

About G2

More than 3 million people visit G2.com to read and write authentic reviews about thousands of software products and professional services. So far, G2 has published over 1 million reviews and over 5 million visitors are helping millions of businesses make better buying decisions – and reach their full potential.

Attachments