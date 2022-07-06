New York, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global RFID in Healthcare Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04951634/?utm_source=GNW
Global RFID in Healthcare Market to Reach $9.1 Billion by 2026
Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) refers to a wireless identification technology that employs radiofrequency waves. Healthcare and pharmaceuticals industry is emerging as a lucrative end-use market for RFID technology. Relevant applications for RFID in healthcare and pharmaceuticals sectors include patient tracking; call up records, waste management, asset/document/record tracking, medicine disposals, and real-time location systems. RFID chips and readers installed at hospitals regularly monitor temperature, blood products, drugs and even other clinical trials. The usage of RFID technology is also growing at a rapid pace in pharmaceuticals industry to avoid counterfeiting of various prescription drugs with added supply chain and operational benefits. Ongoing technological advancements in data analytics and RFID technology are enabling manufacturers to accurately analyze consumption as well as inventory data. Regulatory demands such as implementation of e-Pedigree in supply chain, as mandated by California Board of Pharmacy will also generate substantial demand for RFID in the pharmaceutical sector.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for RFID in Healthcare estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% over the analysis period. Tags, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.4% CAGR and reach US$5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Readers segment is readjusted to a revised 11.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. RFID tags, also called RFID transponders, are tiny RF identification devices. Growth in the segment will be especially driven by the growing adoption of low cost tags. Passive RFID tags have managed to dominate the RFID tags market, particularly due to their cost-effectiveness over active tags.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2 Billion by 2026
The RFID in Healthcare market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 17.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.6% and 12.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.3% CAGR. The deployment rate of RFID technology in the pharmaceuticals and healthcare sector is high in North America region.
Software Segment to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026
RFID software solution is the key enabler of RFID systems allowing tags and readers to be deployed in a range of applications. The software is designed to enable the system store and manage RFID tag data and integrate the same with other systems. In the global Software segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$405.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$200 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 14.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 161 Featured) -
- Avery Dennison Corporation
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- Dolphin RFID Pvt. Ltd.
- GAO RFID, Inc.
- Grifols, S.A
- International Business Machines (IBM) Corp.
- Impinj, Inc.
- LogiTag Ltd.
- metraTec GmbH
- Mobile Aspects Inc.
- STANLEY Healthcare
- Terso Solutions, Inc.
- TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION
- Zebra Technologies Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019 to 2022
COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Healthcare and Medical Equipment &
Supplies Market
Global Medical Equipment & Supplies Market Reset & Trajectory -
Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Impact on Pharmaceuticals Sector
Global Pharmaceuticals Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth
Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Role of RFID Solutions in Improving Safety During the COVID-19
Pandemic
RFID: A Mature Technology to Solve Cold Storage Chain Puzzle
for COVID-19 Vaccines
Hospitals Evolve from Manual to RFID-powered Inventory &
Workflow Management for COVID-19 Vaccines
EXHIBIT : COVID-19 Vaccines Market Estimates and Forecast In
Millions of Annual Doses For Years 2020 Through 2025
Emerging RFID Applications to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic
RFID in Healthcare - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID): A Prelude
RFID Technology Components
RFID in Healthcare
Major Application Areas of RFID in Healthcare Facilities
Market Outlook
RFID Tags Emerge as the Largest Revenue Contributor
Significant Capabilities and Advantages of RFID Technology
Continues to Boost Adoption
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
COVID-19 Elevates Application of RFID Technology in Pathology
Sector
RFID Technology Gains Prominence for Patient Care
Increased Adoption of RFID Readers and Tags Helps
Pharmaceutical Industry Combat the Menace of Product
Counterfeiting
A Peek into the Menace of Counterfeit Drugs
Growing Menace of Counterfeit Incidents in the Pharmaceutical
Industry Boosts Prospects for RFID Implementation: Annual
Number of Counterfeit Incidents (In Thousands) in the
Pharmaceutical Industry for the Years 2000-2019
Most Widely Counterfeited Pharmaceuticals Worldwide: Percentage
Share of Value of Fake Drugs Seized
RFID Beneficial for Tracking Pharmaceutical Expiries and
Stocking Issues
Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Global Generic Drugs Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years
2016, 2019, 2022 & 2025
Advantages of RFID Boost Use in Hospitals
How RFID Technology is Improving Hospital Workflow and Patient
Safety
Introduction of Innovative Devices Foster Growth for RFID Market
Novel RFID Application for Reusable Hospital and Lab Equipment
Increased Value for Hospitals, Clinics and Labs from Smart
Labeling and Smart Cabinets Enabled by RFID
UHF Emerges as More Profitable Option for Enterprises in their
RFID Infrastructure Build-Outs
RFID Scores over Bar Coding in Healthcare Sector
RFID Beneficial Over Bar coding in Blood Monitoring Systems
Combination of RFID Technology and Barcodes for the Future
Healthcare Sector
Inventory Management: Compelling Use Case for RFID Technology
in Healthcare
RFID Aids in Optimizing Organ Transplantation Outcomes
RFID for Improvements in Pharmaceutical Supply Chain and
Enhanced Patient Safety
UHF, the Better Frequency for Pharmaceutical Business Needs
Rising Healthcare Expenditure: A Crucial Macro Growth Driver
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017-2023
Key Challenges Confronting RFID Technology Market
Cost Continues to be Key Hurdle
Uncertainty over ROI
Lack of Established Standards
Main RFID Standards
