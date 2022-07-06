New York, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global RFID in Healthcare Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04951634/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global RFID in Healthcare Market to Reach $9.1 Billion by 2026



Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) refers to a wireless identification technology that employs radiofrequency waves. Healthcare and pharmaceuticals industry is emerging as a lucrative end-use market for RFID technology. Relevant applications for RFID in healthcare and pharmaceuticals sectors include patient tracking; call up records, waste management, asset/document/record tracking, medicine disposals, and real-time location systems. RFID chips and readers installed at hospitals regularly monitor temperature, blood products, drugs and even other clinical trials. The usage of RFID technology is also growing at a rapid pace in pharmaceuticals industry to avoid counterfeiting of various prescription drugs with added supply chain and operational benefits. Ongoing technological advancements in data analytics and RFID technology are enabling manufacturers to accurately analyze consumption as well as inventory data. Regulatory demands such as implementation of e-Pedigree in supply chain, as mandated by California Board of Pharmacy will also generate substantial demand for RFID in the pharmaceutical sector.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for RFID in Healthcare estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% over the analysis period. Tags, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.4% CAGR and reach US$5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Readers segment is readjusted to a revised 11.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. RFID tags, also called RFID transponders, are tiny RF identification devices. Growth in the segment will be especially driven by the growing adoption of low cost tags. Passive RFID tags have managed to dominate the RFID tags market, particularly due to their cost-effectiveness over active tags.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2 Billion by 2026



The RFID in Healthcare market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 17.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.6% and 12.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.3% CAGR. The deployment rate of RFID technology in the pharmaceuticals and healthcare sector is high in North America region.



Software Segment to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026



RFID software solution is the key enabler of RFID systems allowing tags and readers to be deployed in a range of applications. The software is designed to enable the system store and manage RFID tag data and integrate the same with other systems. In the global Software segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$405.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$200 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 14.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 161 Featured) -

Avery Dennison Corporation

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Dolphin RFID Pvt. Ltd.

GAO RFID, Inc.

Grifols, S.A

International Business Machines (IBM) Corp.

Impinj, Inc.

LogiTag Ltd.

metraTec GmbH

Mobile Aspects Inc.

STANLEY Healthcare

Terso Solutions, Inc.

TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION

Zebra Technologies Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04951634/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2019 to 2022

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Healthcare and Medical Equipment &

Supplies Market

Global Medical Equipment & Supplies Market Reset & Trajectory -

Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Impact on Pharmaceuticals Sector

Global Pharmaceuticals Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Role of RFID Solutions in Improving Safety During the COVID-19

Pandemic

RFID: A Mature Technology to Solve Cold Storage Chain Puzzle

for COVID-19 Vaccines

Hospitals Evolve from Manual to RFID-powered Inventory &

Workflow Management for COVID-19 Vaccines

EXHIBIT : COVID-19 Vaccines Market Estimates and Forecast In

Millions of Annual Doses For Years 2020 Through 2025

Emerging RFID Applications to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

RFID in Healthcare - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID): A Prelude

RFID Technology Components

RFID in Healthcare

Major Application Areas of RFID in Healthcare Facilities

Market Outlook

RFID Tags Emerge as the Largest Revenue Contributor

Significant Capabilities and Advantages of RFID Technology

Continues to Boost Adoption

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

COVID-19 Elevates Application of RFID Technology in Pathology

Sector

RFID Technology Gains Prominence for Patient Care

Increased Adoption of RFID Readers and Tags Helps

Pharmaceutical Industry Combat the Menace of Product

Counterfeiting

A Peek into the Menace of Counterfeit Drugs

Growing Menace of Counterfeit Incidents in the Pharmaceutical

Industry Boosts Prospects for RFID Implementation: Annual

Number of Counterfeit Incidents (In Thousands) in the

Pharmaceutical Industry for the Years 2000-2019

Most Widely Counterfeited Pharmaceuticals Worldwide: Percentage

Share of Value of Fake Drugs Seized

RFID Beneficial for Tracking Pharmaceutical Expiries and

Stocking Issues

Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Global Generic Drugs Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years

2016, 2019, 2022 & 2025

Advantages of RFID Boost Use in Hospitals

How RFID Technology is Improving Hospital Workflow and Patient

Safety

Introduction of Innovative Devices Foster Growth for RFID Market

Novel RFID Application for Reusable Hospital and Lab Equipment

Increased Value for Hospitals, Clinics and Labs from Smart

Labeling and Smart Cabinets Enabled by RFID

UHF Emerges as More Profitable Option for Enterprises in their

RFID Infrastructure Build-Outs

RFID Scores over Bar Coding in Healthcare Sector

RFID Beneficial Over Bar coding in Blood Monitoring Systems

Combination of RFID Technology and Barcodes for the Future

Healthcare Sector

Inventory Management: Compelling Use Case for RFID Technology

in Healthcare

RFID Aids in Optimizing Organ Transplantation Outcomes

RFID for Improvements in Pharmaceutical Supply Chain and

Enhanced Patient Safety

UHF, the Better Frequency for Pharmaceutical Business Needs

Rising Healthcare Expenditure: A Crucial Macro Growth Driver

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017-2023

Key Challenges Confronting RFID Technology Market

Cost Continues to be Key Hurdle

Uncertainty over ROI

Lack of Established Standards

Main RFID Standards



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RFID

in Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for RFID in Healthcare by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for RFID in Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tags

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Tags by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Tags by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Readers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Readers by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Readers by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharmaceutical Tracking by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Tracking by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Tracking

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Tracking by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Patient Tracking by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Patient Tracking by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Asset Tracking by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Asset Tracking by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Asset Tracking by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

RFID in Healthcare Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RFID

in Healthcare by Type - Tags, Readers, Software and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for RFID in Healthcare by Type -

Tags, Readers, Software and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for RFID in Healthcare by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tags, Readers,

Software and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RFID

in Healthcare by Application - Pharmaceutical Tracking, Patient

Tracking, Asset Tracking and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for RFID in Healthcare by

Application - Pharmaceutical Tracking, Patient Tracking, Asset

Tracking and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for RFID in Healthcare by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceutical Tracking, Patient Tracking, Asset Tracking and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

RFID in Healthcare by Type - Tags, Readers, Software and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for RFID in Healthcare by Type -

Tags, Readers, Software and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for RFID in Healthcare by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tags, Readers,

Software and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

RFID in Healthcare by Application - Pharmaceutical Tracking,

Patient Tracking, Asset Tracking and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for RFID in Healthcare by

Application - Pharmaceutical Tracking, Patient Tracking, Asset

Tracking and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for RFID in Healthcare by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceutical Tracking, Patient Tracking, Asset Tracking and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

RFID in Healthcare Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RFID

in Healthcare by Type - Tags, Readers, Software and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for RFID in Healthcare by Type -

Tags, Readers, Software and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for RFID in Healthcare by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tags, Readers,

Software and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RFID

in Healthcare by Application - Pharmaceutical Tracking, Patient

Tracking, Asset Tracking and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for RFID in Healthcare by

Application - Pharmaceutical Tracking, Patient Tracking, Asset

Tracking and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for RFID in Healthcare by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceutical Tracking, Patient Tracking, Asset Tracking and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

RFID in Healthcare Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RFID

in Healthcare by Type - Tags, Readers, Software and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for RFID in Healthcare by Type -

Tags, Readers, Software and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for RFID in Healthcare by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tags, Readers,

Software and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RFID

in Healthcare by Application - Pharmaceutical Tracking, Patient

Tracking, Asset Tracking and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for RFID in Healthcare by

Application - Pharmaceutical Tracking, Patient Tracking, Asset

Tracking and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for RFID in Healthcare by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceutical Tracking, Patient Tracking, Asset Tracking and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

RFID in Healthcare Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

RFID in Healthcare by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for RFID in Healthcare by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for RFID in Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

RFID in Healthcare by Type - Tags, Readers, Software and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for RFID in Healthcare by Type -

Tags, Readers, Software and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for RFID in Healthcare by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tags, Readers,

Software and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

RFID in Healthcare by Application - Pharmaceutical Tracking,

Patient Tracking, Asset Tracking and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for RFID in Healthcare by

Application - Pharmaceutical Tracking, Patient Tracking, Asset

Tracking and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for RFID in Healthcare by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceutical Tracking, Patient Tracking, Asset Tracking and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

RFID in Healthcare Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

RFID in Healthcare by Type - Tags, Readers, Software and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for RFID in Healthcare by Type -

Tags, Readers, Software and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for RFID in Healthcare by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tags, Readers,

Software and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

RFID in Healthcare by Application - Pharmaceutical Tracking,

Patient Tracking, Asset Tracking and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for RFID in Healthcare by

Application - Pharmaceutical Tracking, Patient Tracking, Asset

Tracking and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for RFID in Healthcare by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceutical Tracking, Patient Tracking, Asset Tracking and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

RFID in Healthcare Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

RFID in Healthcare by Type - Tags, Readers, Software and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for RFID in Healthcare by

Type - Tags, Readers, Software and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for RFID in Healthcare by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tags, Readers,

Software and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

RFID in Healthcare by Application - Pharmaceutical Tracking,

Patient Tracking, Asset Tracking and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for RFID in Healthcare by

Application - Pharmaceutical Tracking, Patient Tracking, Asset

Tracking and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for RFID in Healthcare by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceutical Tracking, Patient Tracking, Asset Tracking and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RFID

in Healthcare by Type - Tags, Readers, Software and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for RFID in Healthcare by Type -

Tags, Readers, Software and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for RFID in Healthcare by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tags, Readers,

Software and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RFID

in Healthcare by Application - Pharmaceutical Tracking, Patient

Tracking, Asset Tracking and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for RFID in Healthcare by

Application - Pharmaceutical Tracking, Patient Tracking, Asset

Tracking and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for RFID in Healthcare by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceutical Tracking, Patient Tracking, Asset Tracking and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

RFID in Healthcare Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RFID in

Healthcare by Type - Tags, Readers, Software and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for RFID in Healthcare by Type -

Tags, Readers, Software and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for RFID in Healthcare by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tags, Readers,

Software and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RFID in

Healthcare by Application - Pharmaceutical Tracking, Patient

Tracking, Asset Tracking and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for RFID in Healthcare by

Application - Pharmaceutical Tracking, Patient Tracking, Asset

Tracking and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for RFID in Healthcare by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceutical Tracking, Patient Tracking, Asset Tracking and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RFID

in Healthcare by Type - Tags, Readers, Software and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for RFID in Healthcare by Type -

Tags, Readers, Software and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for RFID in Healthcare by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tags, Readers,

Software and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RFID

in Healthcare by Application - Pharmaceutical Tracking, Patient

Tracking, Asset Tracking and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Spain Historic Review for RFID in Healthcare by

Application - Pharmaceutical Tracking, Patient Tracking, Asset

Tracking and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for RFID in Healthcare by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceutical Tracking, Patient Tracking, Asset Tracking and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

RFID in Healthcare by Type - Tags, Readers, Software and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for RFID in Healthcare by Type -

Tags, Readers, Software and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for RFID in Healthcare by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tags, Readers,

Software and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

RFID in Healthcare by Application - Pharmaceutical Tracking,

Patient Tracking, Asset Tracking and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Russia Historic Review for RFID in Healthcare by

Application - Pharmaceutical Tracking, Patient Tracking, Asset

Tracking and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for RFID in Healthcare by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceutical Tracking, Patient Tracking, Asset Tracking and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for RFID in Healthcare by Type - Tags, Readers, Software and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for RFID in Healthcare

by Type - Tags, Readers, Software and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for RFID in

Healthcare by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Tags, Readers, Software and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for RFID in Healthcare by Application - Pharmaceutical

Tracking, Patient Tracking, Asset Tracking and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for RFID in

Healthcare by Application - Pharmaceutical Tracking, Patient

Tracking, Asset Tracking and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for RFID in

Healthcare by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Pharmaceutical Tracking, Patient Tracking, Asset Tracking

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

RFID in Healthcare Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for RFID in Healthcare by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for RFID in Healthcare

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for RFID in

Healthcare by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for RFID in Healthcare by Type - Tags, Readers, Software and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for RFID in Healthcare

by Type - Tags, Readers, Software and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for RFID in

Healthcare by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Tags, Readers, Software and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 109: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for RFID in Healthcare by Application - Pharmaceutical

Tracking, Patient Tracking, Asset Tracking and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for RFID in Healthcare

by Application - Pharmaceutical Tracking, Patient Tracking,

Asset Tracking and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for RFID in

Healthcare by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Pharmaceutical Tracking, Patient Tracking, Asset Tracking

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

RFID in Healthcare Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 112: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

RFID in Healthcare by Type - Tags, Readers, Software and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04951634/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________