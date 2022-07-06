Graybug to Present at the 2022 OIS Retina Innovation Summit

BALTIMORE, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graybug Vision, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRAY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines for the treatment of ocular diseases, today announced a platform presentation at the upcoming Ophthalmology Innovation Source (OIS) Retina Innovation Summit, to be held in New York City on July 13, 2022.



Information about the event is listed below and available on the OIS Retina website.

Graybug Pipeline Opportunities in Retina

Presenter: Fred Guerard, PharmD, Chief Executive Officer, Graybug Vision

Session: Spotlight on Drug Delivery & Durability

Date and Time: Wednesday, July 13, 2022; 1:32 p.m. – 1:39 p.m. ET

Location: Edison Ballroom (adjacent to Hotel Edison), 240 W 47th Street, New York, NY 10036

A copy of the presentation will be made available in the Investors and Media section of the company’s website – in the Medical Events and Publications tab – at the same time.

About Graybug

Graybug is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines for ocular diseases. The company’s diversified portfolio is designed to treat vision-threatening diseases of the retina, optic nerve, and cornea, by either maintaining effective drug levels in ocular tissues for long periods of time, using innovative technologies, such as injectable sustained-release formulations, or by curing diseases with gene therapies. Graybug’s most advanced drug candidate, GB-102 is a microparticle formulation of a pan-VEGF inhibitor, sunitinib, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration designed for a twice-per-year intravitreal injection. GB-102 has the potential to also benefit patients with diabetic retinopathy. GB-401 is a first-in-class implant formulation containing a novel prodrug of timolol for the treatment of primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) designed for a twice-per-year intravitreal injection with a proprietary applicator. GB-501 is an adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy with Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) to treat corneal clouding caused by mucopolysaccharidosis type 1 (MPS1), a lysosomal storage disorder. GB-601 is being developed as a long-acting formulation of a novel cGMP analog to address hereditary retinal diseases like retinitis pigmentosa, a group of genetic disorders that involve a loss of cells in the retina. GB-701 is being developed as a long-acting formulation of a potent factor B inhibitor targeting the complement cascade which plays a role in AMD. Founded in 2011 based on technology licensed from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Graybug has offices in Redwood City, California and in Baltimore, Maryland. For more information, please visit www.graybug.vision.