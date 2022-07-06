GoTo to Acquire Miradore, Expanding Mobile Device Management and All-in-One Integrated IT Experience

BOSTON, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoTo, the all-in-one business communications and IT support and management platform, today announced its intent to acquire cloud-based device management provider Miradore from Nordic technology investor Standout Capital and other shareholders. With the addition of Miradore’s broad mobile device management capabilities to the GoTo portfolio and GoTo Resolve IT support platform, small and midsized businesses (SMBs) can partner with GoTo for a one-stop-shop for all IT needs.



Miradore is a leading Mobile Device Management (MDM) cloud solution built specifically for SMBs, allowing IT teams to manage end users across iOS, Android, Windows, and MacOS. With bring-your-own-device adoption and hybrid work models increasingly becoming the global norm, and with iOS, Android, and MacOS making up roughly two thirds of Operating Systems worldwide, this acquisition further delivers on GoTo’s vision of providing IT leaders with the tools to support any device, anywhere, anytime with best-in-class security and consumer-grade ease of use.

“Miradore’s scalable, SMB-focused solutions are a natural fit for GoTo and our customers, and we’re extremely excited to be working together,” said Mike Kohlsdorf, CEO of GoTo. “Not only does it provide a leading platform for mobile and MacOS device management, Miradore also brings a talented team of employees, more than 2,700 customers and MSP distributors, and over 89,000 user accounts across 180 countries. All of this will further bolster GoTo’s internal talent and market potential within the fast-growing MDM market, which is expected to surpass $28 billion by 2027.”

Following the expected integration of Miradore into the GoTo Resolve IT Support and Management product early next year after the deal close, IT leaders will have full management and support capabilities across any device:

No devices left behind: IT teams have streamlined support through extended device management capabilities to all commonly used mobile devices and operating systems from a single vendor and application.

IT teams have streamlined support through extended device management capabilities to all commonly used mobile devices and operating systems from a single vendor and application. Security for company-issued and bring-your-own devices: New device lockdown and control capabilities limit the risk of data exposure, building on GoTo Resolve’s best-in-class enterprise-grade encryption and zero-trust architecture.

New device lockdown and control capabilities limit the risk of data exposure, building on GoTo Resolve’s best-in-class enterprise-grade encryption and zero-trust architecture. Simplified workflows and cost savings: All operations are managed in a unified tool and unified admin system combining GoTo’s best-in-class communications, remote support, desktop management, and Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) capabilities with Miradore’s top-rated Mac and mobile device management, saving SMBs valuable resources, time, and money.



“Our goal at Miradore has always been to help organizations secure and manage their IT devices smarter and more efficiently. Joining together with GoTo, a global leader in flexible work and IT Support solutions, gives us the opportunity to collaborate on the technology and resources to take that mission to the next level,” said Simo Salmensuu, CEO of Miradore. “Our customers will see tremendous benefits from the combination of GoTo Resolve and Miradore’s capabilities in the months and years ahead.”

To learn more about GoTo Resolve and GoTo’s IT Support offerings, visit www.GoTo.com/it-management

Paul Hastings LLP and Roschier acted as legal counsel and Bridge Street Advisors served as financial advisor for GoTo in connection with the transaction.

About GoTo:

GoTo’s flexible-work software – including GoTo Connect, GoTo Resolve, Rescue, Central, and more – is built for small and midsize business IT departments, but powerful enough for the enterprise. GoTo software is designed to support end-users' unified communications & collaboration (UCC) and IT management & support needs, and nearly 800K customers contribute to the more than 1 billion people joining meetings, classes, and webinars through GoTo’s UCC products, and half a billion connections on the company's remote access and support tools. By building its secure, easy-to-use software, GoTo is committed to ensuring the time at work is well spent so that time outside of work is better spent. With over 3,000 global employees and over $1 billion in annual revenue, the remote-centric company’s physical headquarters is in Boston, Massachusetts, with additional offices and thousands of home offices in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and beyond.

About Miradore:

Miradore is a software company that helps organizations and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) secure and manage Android, Apple, and Windows devices smarter. With Miradore's products, you can stay up to date with your device fleet, automate device management across multiple operating systems, distribute business-critical apps, secure your company data, and provide remote support to your device users. Miradore was founded in 2006, and today, the organization boasts 89,000 user accounts in 180 countries, and over 2,700 customers in more than 100 countries, with over 900,000 devices managed.

About Standout Capital:

Standout Capital is a Stockholm-based private equity firm investing in growing Nordic tech companies. As an active owner, our mission is to support outstanding companies to grow and succeed. Standout Capital’s overall idea is to invest in digital transformation in business and society. The founders and investment team build on experience in entrepreneurship, investments and finance.

