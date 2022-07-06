New York, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Adhesives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04778740/?utm_source=GNW

Global Automotive Adhesives Market to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2026



Automotive adhesives are adhesive materials that find applications in structural bonding of auto components. Automotive adhesives are intended to address various needs of automakers such as conformal coating, thermal management, potting or casting, mechanical bonds, EMI or RFI shielding, electrical connections, impregnation and stress dissipation. These adhesives are commonly used in engine control units, anti-lock brake systems (ABS), displays, climate controls, navigation systems, transmission control units, vehicle stability control, vision system, sensors, connectors, detectors, instrument panel, security devices and battery monitoring systems. On the back of electrification and electronification technologies, vehicle manufacturing and design is dramatically changing. Among the components to gain significance is automotive adhesives. The rising focus on weight reduction of automobiles to meet increasingly stringent fuel economy mandates is expected to fuel demand for advanced automotive adhesives.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Adhesives estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period. Bonding, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.8% CAGR to reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the NVH segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.5% share of the global Automotive Adhesives market. Manufacturers are leveraging benefits of adhesives as bonding technology for achieving greater productivity, reducing costs, improving flexibility in manufacturing process and realizing goals of producing vehicles with high fuel efficiency & lower emissions, superior durability and packaging capabilities. Therefore, adhesives are now being used in applied in practically every nook and corner of the car be it for the body, under the hood and exterior trims of vehicles where they offer many benefits over conventional bonding technologies.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $590.9 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2026



The Automotive Adhesives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$590.9 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 14.41% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



Sealing/Protection Segment to Reach $899.1 Million by 2026



Adhesives also have a role to play in combating the thermal runaway issues in electric vehicles which rely on lithium ion batteries. Innovative sealing technologies protect the battery from external fluids. In the global Sealing/Protection segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$597.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$716.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$136.1 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 102 Featured) -

3M Company

Bondo Corporation

Arkema S.A.

Bostik S.A.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

BASF SE

Bemis Associates, Inc.

Covestro AG

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

EMS-Chemie Holding AG

H.B. Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Huntsman Corporation

Illinois Tool Works, Inc.

Permatex, Inc.

Lord Corporation

Nippon Paint Co., Ltd.

Nitto Denko Corporation

Royal Adhesives and Sealants, LLC

RPM International Inc.

The Dow Chemical Company

ThreeBond Co., Ltd.

Transtar Autobody Technologies, Inc.

Wacker-Chemie AG







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04778740/?utm_source=GNW



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Modular Manufacturing & Production Platforms: The Cornerstone

of Adhesives Demand

Focus on Lightweighting & Replacement of Wielding With Bonding

Bodes Well for the Growth of Adhesives

Post Pandemic, Massive Engineering Interest in Lightweighting

Will Create Massive Interest in Innovative Adhesive

Technologies: Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market

(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2022, 2024 & 2026

Focus on the Environment Post COVID-19 Combined With Stringent

Emission Standards to Drive Demand for Green Adhesives

A Review of Environmental & Emission Norms Legislated Till Date

Transportation is the Biggest Contributor to GHG Emissions:

Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for the Year

2021

Here?s Why the Environment & Sustainability Will be Top

Priorities After the Pandemic

Weathering the Economic Storm Does Not Mean Disregarding the

Environment! Now is the Time for a World Which Prioritized

Defense Over Health & Environment to Wake Up: Global Defense,

Health & Energy R&D as a % of GDP

Compliance Standards for Reducing Emissions from Vehicles to

Become Stricter, Post Pandemic Global GHG Emissions from

Transportation (In Billion Tons of CO2) for the Year 2021

Eco-Friendly Adhesives Emerge Into the Spotlight

Electronification of Automobiles Drives Demand for Adhesives

Suitable for Electronic Sub-Assemblies

The Future of Modern Cars is Digital. Software & Electronics

Gain Precedence

Measuring the Growing Importance of Electronics in Cars:

Automotive Electronics as a Percentage of Vehicle Production

Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030

Rapid Proliferation of Electronic & Electrical Subsystems and

Sub-Assembles Powered by Electronification and Electrification

Trends Drives the Commercial Value of Electronic Adhesives

Average Value of In-Vehicle Electronics Per Vehicle (In US$)

for the Years 2018, 2025 & 2030

Against this Backdrop, Adhesive Innovation for Automotive

Electronics Gains Fervor

Innovation Remains Crucial for Guiding Future Growth in the Market

Here?s Why Mechanical Fasteners Are Being Replaced by Adhesives

EVs Open Up Attractive Opportunities for Adhesives

Favorable Outlook for EVs

Vital Role of Adhesives in EVs

Growing Demand for EVs Brings Good News for Adhesive

Innovations: Number of EVs On Road Worldwide by Type (In

Units) for the Years 2019 and 2022



