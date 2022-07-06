New York, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Adhesives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04778740/?utm_source=GNW
Global Automotive Adhesives Market to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2026
Automotive adhesives are adhesive materials that find applications in structural bonding of auto components. Automotive adhesives are intended to address various needs of automakers such as conformal coating, thermal management, potting or casting, mechanical bonds, EMI or RFI shielding, electrical connections, impregnation and stress dissipation. These adhesives are commonly used in engine control units, anti-lock brake systems (ABS), displays, climate controls, navigation systems, transmission control units, vehicle stability control, vision system, sensors, connectors, detectors, instrument panel, security devices and battery monitoring systems. On the back of electrification and electronification technologies, vehicle manufacturing and design is dramatically changing. Among the components to gain significance is automotive adhesives. The rising focus on weight reduction of automobiles to meet increasingly stringent fuel economy mandates is expected to fuel demand for advanced automotive adhesives.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Adhesives estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period. Bonding, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.8% CAGR to reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the NVH segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.5% share of the global Automotive Adhesives market. Manufacturers are leveraging benefits of adhesives as bonding technology for achieving greater productivity, reducing costs, improving flexibility in manufacturing process and realizing goals of producing vehicles with high fuel efficiency & lower emissions, superior durability and packaging capabilities. Therefore, adhesives are now being used in applied in practically every nook and corner of the car be it for the body, under the hood and exterior trims of vehicles where they offer many benefits over conventional bonding technologies.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $590.9 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2026
The Automotive Adhesives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$590.9 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 14.41% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Sealing/Protection Segment to Reach $899.1 Million by 2026
Adhesives also have a role to play in combating the thermal runaway issues in electric vehicles which rely on lithium ion batteries. Innovative sealing technologies protect the battery from external fluids. In the global Sealing/Protection segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$597.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$716.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$136.1 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Automotive Adhesives - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Automotive Value Chain Suppliers Prepare for Opportunities
Unleased by the Rapidly Changing Industry Structure
Apart From Shrinking Disposable Income & Plummeting Confidence,
What Are the Other Factors Aggravating the Decline in Sales?
COVID-19 Rudely Interrupts the Fairly Healthy Pre-COVID
Outlook. Economic Devastation Sends Shockwaves Through the
Industry, Bringing it Down to its Knees.
A Severely Battered Global Economy Struggles to Revive
COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets
Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Auto Sales Come Down Crashing As Unemployment Spikes to
Historic Highs
A Big Blow to Consumerism, Rising Levels of Unemployment
Threatens to Shrink the Global Middle Class Population:
Unemployment in the U.S. (In Million)
Rapidly Eroding Consumer Confidence Thwarts Hopes for a Quick
Recovery: Global Consumer Confidence Index Points for 4Q2019,
1Q2020 & 2Q2020
COVID-19 Triggers Massive, Unexpected & Unprecedented Erosion
in Vehicle Sales: Decline in Global Auto Sales (In Million
Units) in the Year 2020
COVID-19 Triggers Unprecedented Disruptions in the Supply Chain &
Accelerates the Urgency to Rethink Supply Chain Management
Unprecedented Losses Sustained in the Supply Chain Pushes Up
the Focus on Resilience & Supply Chain Reinvention: Global
Losses in Supply Chain as a % of Earnings Before Interest,
Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA) in the Year 2020
How Are OEMs Responding as They Walk Through the Ruins of the
Automotive Supply Chain Left Behind by the Pandemic?
Supply Chain Disruptions Impact a Large Number of Auto OEMs: %
Share of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to
COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020
Supply Chain Disruptions Along With Weak Demand Send Production
Activity Slumping: Automobile Production % YoY Change Across
Select Countries: 2020 Vs 2019
Here?s Why Automotive Adhesives Are Important in Manufacturing &
Production
Automotive Adhesives: Definition, Scope, Types & Uses
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Modular Manufacturing & Production Platforms: The Cornerstone
of Adhesives Demand
Focus on Lightweighting & Replacement of Wielding With Bonding
Bodes Well for the Growth of Adhesives
Post Pandemic, Massive Engineering Interest in Lightweighting
Will Create Massive Interest in Innovative Adhesive
Technologies: Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market
(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2022, 2024 & 2026
Focus on the Environment Post COVID-19 Combined With Stringent
Emission Standards to Drive Demand for Green Adhesives
A Review of Environmental & Emission Norms Legislated Till Date
Transportation is the Biggest Contributor to GHG Emissions:
Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for the Year
2021
Here?s Why the Environment & Sustainability Will be Top
Priorities After the Pandemic
Weathering the Economic Storm Does Not Mean Disregarding the
Environment! Now is the Time for a World Which Prioritized
Defense Over Health & Environment to Wake Up: Global Defense,
Health & Energy R&D as a % of GDP
Compliance Standards for Reducing Emissions from Vehicles to
Become Stricter, Post Pandemic Global GHG Emissions from
Transportation (In Billion Tons of CO2) for the Year 2021
Eco-Friendly Adhesives Emerge Into the Spotlight
Electronification of Automobiles Drives Demand for Adhesives
Suitable for Electronic Sub-Assemblies
The Future of Modern Cars is Digital. Software & Electronics
Gain Precedence
Measuring the Growing Importance of Electronics in Cars:
Automotive Electronics as a Percentage of Vehicle Production
Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030
Rapid Proliferation of Electronic & Electrical Subsystems and
Sub-Assembles Powered by Electronification and Electrification
Trends Drives the Commercial Value of Electronic Adhesives
Average Value of In-Vehicle Electronics Per Vehicle (In US$)
for the Years 2018, 2025 & 2030
Against this Backdrop, Adhesive Innovation for Automotive
Electronics Gains Fervor
Innovation Remains Crucial for Guiding Future Growth in the Market
Here?s Why Mechanical Fasteners Are Being Replaced by Adhesives
EVs Open Up Attractive Opportunities for Adhesives
Favorable Outlook for EVs
Vital Role of Adhesives in EVs
Growing Demand for EVs Brings Good News for Adhesive
Innovations: Number of EVs On Road Worldwide by Type (In
Units) for the Years 2019 and 2022
