Light Control Switches Global Market Report 2022

The global lighting control switches market is expected to grow from $5.66 billion in 2021 to $6.38 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The lighting control switches market is expected to reach $9.21 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.6%.



The light control switches market consists of sales of light control switches by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to turn the lights ON and OFF.The primary use of light control switches is to reduce energy costs, improve sustainability and provide flexibility to meet user visual needs.



Users can control and manage their light control switches and devices using hardware and software technologies.



The main types of light control switches are switches and dimmers.The dimmer light control switches are used for controlling the brightness of connected light fixtures.



Light dimmers change the voltage waveform applied to the lamp in order to increase or decrease the intensity of the light output.The different switch solutions include standalone switch solutions and integrated switch solutions.



The various light sources are incandescent, fluorescent, high-intensity discharge, light-emitting diode, and compact fluorescent lamp (CFL) which are used in numerous applications such as residential, commercial, industrial, highways & roadways lighting, architectural lighting, and lighting for public places, others.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the lighting control switches market in 2021. The regions covered in the lighting control switches market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing usage of LEDs and other lamps is expected to propel the growth of the light control switches market going forward.The light-emitting diode (LED) is the most energy-efficient and rapidly-developing lighting technology.



Quality LED light bulbs to offer better light quality, last longer, and are more durable.The lighting control switches are added to LEDs and other lamps to aid in reducing electricity wastage while simultaneously encouraging energy efficiency.



For instance, according to Warehouse-Lighting.com, a US-based manufacturer of lighting products, by 2030, the LEDs are expected to make up 87% of the source of lighting. Therefore, an increase in the usage of LEDs and other lamps will promote the growth of the light control switches market.



Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the lighting control switches market.Major players in the market are adopting advanced technologies to launch efficient products in the market.



For instance, in November 2019, Lutron Electronics, a US-based manufacturer of smart lighting and shading controls launched Sunnata Touch Dimmer.It is a sleek, intuitive control featuring capacitive touch technology.



It can be effortlessly controlled by a simple swipe or a touch on the light bar.This new Sunnata touch dimmer adds to Lutron’s varied options of deliberately designed and innovated lighting control solutions.



It also features Lutron’s LED+ Advanced Technology which provides superior dimming for dimmable LED, incandescent, and halogen bulbs.



In March 2020, Signify N.V, a Netherlands-based company operating in light control switches acquired Cooper Lighting Solutions from Eaton for a deal amount of $1.4 billion. Signify expects to be able to promote innovation and advancement in connected lighting and systems as a result of the acquisition, resulting in considerable value for clients. Signify’s position in the lucrative North American lighting industry would also be strengthened. Cooper Lighting Solutions is a US-based manufacturer of commercial lighting fixtures and systems, as well as lighting control switches.



The countries covered in the lighting control switches market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





