The Global Metering Pumps Market is expected to grow by $ 977.47 million during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.16% during the forecast period

New York, July 06, 2022 -- announces the release of the report "Global Metering Pumps Market 2022-2026"

16% during the forecast period. Our report on the metering pumps market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for water conservation and treatment, increasing industrial acceptance of positive displacement pumps, and rising need for metering pumps in RO water treatment.

The metering pumps market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The metering pumps market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Water and wastewater industry

• Oil and gas industry

• Chemical and petrochemical industry

• Food and beverage industry

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the adoption of intelligent metering pumps as one of the prime reasons driving the metering pumps market growth during the next few years. Also, emerging demand for digitalized metering pumps and increased emphasis on condition monitoring of pumps will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the metering pumps market covers the following areas:

• Metering pumps market sizing

• Metering pumps market forecast

• Metering pumps market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading metering pumps market vendors that include Alltech Dosieranlagen GmbH, Fluid Metering Inc., Grundfos Holding AS, IDEX Corp., Ingersoll Rand Inc., KNF DAC GmbH, Lutz-Jesco GmbH, MCFARLAND PUMPS, Moyno Inc., Nikkiso Co. Ltd., ProMinent GmbH, Proserv UK Ltd., PSG Dover, Schlumberger Ltd., SEKO Spa, SPX FLOW Inc., Swelore Engineering Pvt. Ltd., EMEC Srl, and Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc. Also, the metering pumps market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report



