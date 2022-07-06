New York, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Big Data Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960361/?utm_source=GNW

Global Big Data Market to Reach $234.6 Billion by 2026



Big data is defined as massive, voluminous amounts of unstructured or semi-structured data that is collected over time. Big data is often loosely-structured and widely distributed. The term "Big Data" is also characteristic of the sheer volume, speed, velocity, diversity, and complexity of data accumulation. These gigantic data sets measuring in terms of petabytes/exabytes of data are difficult to be processed and/or handled by traditional database management tools. This study defines big data as all types of large datasets that do not fit into the structures of current enterprise database architectures. Big data is generated from a variety of sources, such as, RFID readers, social networks, sensor networks, internet text and documents, call registers, internet search indexing, scientific research studies, medical records, military surveillance, and eCommerce among others.



Digital transformation has been the buzz word for quite some time in the business world. Everything from services to manufacturing are trying to embrace automation and turn smart. Data is what makes processes smart and the more data an organization has, the smarter it is. The vast amount of data generated by the plethora of connected devices is enabling organizations to accumulate data of all types. However, gleaning perceptible insights from such huge amounts of data, which is most of the times disparate, is a major problem for organizations. Big data and big data analytics, including machine learning & artificial intelligence, and predictive analytics provide the solutions that enable organizations to glean meaningful and actionable insights from data. As such, big data and big data analytics can be termed as enablers of digital transformation. Big data solutions enable organizations to collect large amounts of data, streamline and store, and analyze the data in real-time. Data virtualization and cloud computing have enabled cost-effective storage of data, thereby ameliorating one of the major bottlenecks in older technologies.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Big Data estimated at US$130.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$234.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.4% CAGR and reach US$170 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 11.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $50.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $27.9 Billion by 2026



The Big Data market in the U.S. is estimated at US$50.1 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$27.9 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 9.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.7% CAGR.



As data emerges as the new wealth creator, big data solutions are expected to gain an increasing role in how organizations expand. Organizations have always had access to data, but only limited capabilities in accessing and processing data for meaningful insights. Big data solutions enable companies to overcome these challenges. The efficiency of big data solutions lies in being open source and compatible with most analytics solutions. Moreover, big data does not require further data processing steps, thereby simplifying data storage and analysis. Digital transformation, which is enabled by big data, is in itself an enabler for automation of business process, as well as in enabling new business models. While businesses can analyze data at hand, it becomes ineffective unless the analysis provides meaningful insights, based on which organizations can make strategic decisions.



BFSI End-Use Segment to Reach $57.9 Billion by 2026



Global BFSI End-Use Segment is estimated at US$32.8 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$57.9 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 9.9% over the analysis period. United States constitutes the largest regional market for BFSI segment, accounting for 41.3% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 11.7% over the analysis period, to reach US$5.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 13049 Featured) -

1010data, Inc.

Accenture plc

Actian

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Cazena, Inc.

Cloudera, Inc.

Datameer, Inc.

Dell EMC

Fujitsu

Google Inc.

Guavus, Inc.

Hewlett Packard

International Business Machines (IBM)

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Palantir Technologies

SAP SE

Splunk, Inc.

Teradata Corporation







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Big Data - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

As 2020 Draws to a Close, It Has Been a Year of Astounding

Disruption & Unbelievable Transformation

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets

Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Here’s How Big Data Is Finding Opportunity in the COVID-19 Crisis

COVID-19 Accelerates Digital Transformation

COVID-19 Has Created an Environment Where Digital

Transformation Equals Survival: Global Digital Transformation

Spending (In US$ Billion) for Years 2017 Through 2023

With Focus Shed on Harnessing Digital Transformation in the

COVID-19 Era, Big Data Storms Into the Spotlight

Big Data Plays a Crucial Role in COVID-19 Response & Management

Companies Step Up the Use of Big Data to Manage Disruptions

Posed by the Pandemic

Special Focus on How Big Data is Being Used to Build Supply

Chain Resilience

Big Data: Definition, Scope & Applications

How Big Data is Used in Myriad Industries

Big Data in FinTech

Big Data in Manufacturing

Big Data in the Telecom Industry

Big Data in Healthcare

Big Data in the Retail Industry

Big Data in the Oil & Gas Industry

Big Data in the Public Sector

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Age of Analytics Made More Important by COVID-19 Provides

the Cornerstone for the Disruptive Growth of Big Data

Analytics

Convergence of Big Data & Artificial Intelligence: A Mega Trend

in Focus

Here’s Why AI is Witnessing Robust Growth

Global Opportunity for Artificial Intelligence (In US$ Billion)

for Years 2021, 2025, 2027

What Does This Mean for Big Data?

Blockchain & Big Data Become Increasingly Interdependent.

Blockchain Technology to Witness Impressive Growth Post Pandemic

Global Blockchain Opportunity (In US$ Million) for Years 2021,

2025, 2027

The Coming of Age of Blockchain Technology Makes the Time Ripe

for Big Data & Blockchain Integration

Post COVID-19 Emphasis on Building Smart Cities, Will Widen the

Role of Big Data in Realizing Promised Efficiencies

COVID-19 Highlights the Value of Smart Cities During Times of

Crisis

Global Smart Cities Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for Years

2021, 2024, 2027

How Big Data Can Help Smart Cities?

Deluge of IoT Big Data, a Fallout of the Growing IoT Ecosystem,

Amplifies the Importance & Value of Big Data Analytics

M2M & IoT is Bathed With Big Data: Global M2M/IoT Connections

(In Billion) for Years 2019, 2021, 2023

Who is Generating the Biggest Data Volume in the IoT Ecosystem?

% Share of IoT Connections by Vertical for the Year 2020

Explosion of IoT Big Data Catalyzes the Need for Big Data

Analytics for Insight Generation Needed for Informed Decision-

Making & Value Creation: IoT Big Data Generated by Connected

Devices Worldwide (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2018 & 2025

Extracting Insights from Data Holds the Key to Higher

Profitability & ROI on IoT Investments & This is Where ?Big

Data Analytics? Steps-In

Continuous Development of Big Data Analytics to Benefit Market

Growth

Hadoop: The Most Well Renowned, Trusted & Popular Big Data

Crunching Tool

Prescriptive Analytics Emerges as the Future of Big Data



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Solutions by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &

Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 12-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 12-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Government by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Government by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 12-Year Perspective for Government by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 12-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 27: World 12-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big

Data by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Big Data by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 12-Year Perspective for Big Data by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Big Data Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big

Data by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Big Data by Component -

Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 12-Year Perspective for Big Data by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Solutions and

Services for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big

Data by Application - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing,

Retail, Government, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Big Data by Application -

BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Government,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 36: USA 12-Year Perspective for Big Data by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, IT & Telecom,

Manufacturing, Retail, Government, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big

Data by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Big Data by Component -

Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Big Data by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Solutions and

Services for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big

Data by Application - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing,

Retail, Government, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Big Data by Application -

BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Government,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 42: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Big Data by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI,

IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Government, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Big Data Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big

Data by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Big Data by Component -

Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Big Data by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Solutions and

Services for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big

Data by Application - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing,

Retail, Government, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Big Data by Application -

BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Government,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 48: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Big Data by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Government, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Big Data Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 49: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big

Data by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Big Data by Component -

Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 12-Year Perspective for Big Data by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Solutions and

Services for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big

Data by Application - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing,

Retail, Government, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for Big Data by Application -

BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Government,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 54: China 12-Year Perspective for Big Data by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Government, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Big Data Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big

Data by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Big Data by Component -

Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Big Data by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Solutions and

Services for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big

Data by Application - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing,

Retail, Government, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Big Data by Application -

BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Government,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 60: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Big Data by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI,

IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Government, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big

Data by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest

of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Big Data by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Big Data by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2015,

2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Big Data Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big

Data by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Big Data by Component -

Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 12-Year Perspective for Big Data by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Solutions and

Services for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big

Data by Application - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing,

Retail, Government, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: France Historic Review for Big Data by Application -

BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Government,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 69: France 12-Year Perspective for Big Data by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI,

IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Government, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Big Data Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Big Data by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Big Data by Component -

Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Big Data by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Solutions and

Services for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Big Data by Application - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing,

Retail, Government, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Big Data by Application -

BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Government,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 75: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Big Data by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI,

IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Government, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big

Data by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Big Data by Component -

Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Big Data by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Solutions and

Services for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big

Data by Application - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing,

Retail, Government, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Big Data by Application -

BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Government,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 81: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Big Data by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Government, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Big Data Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big

Data by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Big Data by Component -

Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 12-Year Perspective for Big Data by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Solutions and

Services for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big

Data by Application - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing,

Retail, Government, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: UK Historic Review for Big Data by Application -

BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Government,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 87: UK 12-Year Perspective for Big Data by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, IT & Telecom,

Manufacturing, Retail, Government, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Big Data by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Big Data by

Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe 12-Year Perspective for Big Data by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Big Data by Application - BFSI, IT & Telecom,

Manufacturing, Retail, Government, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Big Data by

Application - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail,

Government, Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe 12-Year Perspective for Big Data by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI,

IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Government, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Big Data Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Big Data by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Big Data by

Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for Big Data by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Big Data by Application - BFSI, IT & Telecom,

Manufacturing, Retail, Government, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Big Data by

Application - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail,

Government, Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for Big Data by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI,

IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Government, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 100: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Big Data by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Rest of World Historic Review for Big Data by

Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of World 12-Year Perspective for Big Data by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 103: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Big Data by Application - BFSI, IT & Telecom,

Manufacturing, Retail, Government, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Rest of World Historic Review for Big Data by

Application - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail,

Government, Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of World 12-Year Perspective for Big Data by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI,

IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Government, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 13049

About Reportlinker

