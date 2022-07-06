NEXGEL and Partners for World Health Join Forces to Support Humanitarian Relief Efforts in Ukraine and Around the World

For Every Two Boxes of SilverSeal® Purchased, One is Donated to Those Suffering in Ukraine

LANGHORNE, Pa., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGL, NXGLW), (“NEXGEL” or the “Company”), a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogel products for healthcare and consumer applications, announced today that it has partnered with Partners for World Health (PWH) , a 501 (c)3 non-profit organization that collects medical supplies for communities in need, to help support crisis relief around the world, including the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. Through this partnership, for every two boxes of NEXGEL’s SilverSeal® products purchased on Amazon.com, one will be sent to Ukrainian citizens in need. In June, NEXGEL donated 458 SilverSeal® boxes to Ukraine, totaling 1,832 healing patches.

“Unfortunately, in turbulent times of war and crisis, we see rising cases of skin abrasions and burns that can, in time, lead to serious infections,” said Adam Levy, Chief Executive Officer, NEXGEL. “With SilverSeal®, these injuries can be properly dressed and kept sterile to assist in the healing process. Teaming up with Partners for World Health is a testament to our unwavering commitment to get our products in the hands of those in need, especially for the people suffering in the Ukraine and around the world.”

“Just days after Russia invaded Ukraine, Partners for World Health launched an appeal to send a 40-foot container of medical equipment and supplies to help those in Ukraine,” said Paul Golding, Director of Development and Communications. “Of the medical equipment donated, NEXGEL’s SilverSeal® hydrogel dressing has been seen as one the most effective products to treat minor burns and wounds – an essential for those in war zones who are suffering and without proper treatment. Our team is continually assessing the needs of the region to provide donations to those areas that are in critical need of assistance, and we look forward to partnering with NEXGEL to support underserved communities.”

Mr. Golding continued, “Our plan for this summer and fall is to send additional shipments via air and sea. Air shipments are more costly but allow PWH to get vital supplies on the ground more quickly, while sea shipments allow us to send heavier medical equipment that is still much-needed but less urgent. Partnerships like this are crucial in supporting the people of Ukraine and the continuing work of what we do at PWH.”

NEXGEL will continue to activate various promotions to provide support to other crisis relief efforts around the world through Partners for World Health. To purchase SilverSeal® and learn more about the product, please visit Amazon.com.

​​About NEXGEL, INC.

NEXGEL is a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels for healthcare and consumer applications. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. Alongside its strategic partners, NEXGEL has formulated more than 200 different combinations to bring natural ingredients to gentle skin patches that can be worn for long periods of time with little to no irritation.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov/.

