American Battery Technology Company Continues Expansion of its Technology Team with the Hiring of Thomas Nagel as Senior Analytical Chemist

Reno, Nev., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Battery Technology Company,(ABTC) (OTCQB: ABML), an American critical battery materials company that is commercializing both its primary minerals manufacturing and secondary minerals lithium-ion battery recycling technologies, welcomes Thomas Nagel as the newest Senior Analytical Chemist as part of its continued acquisition of highly-competitive technical talent and of the expansion of their research and development division that focuses on battery metals extraction and qualification processes.

Prior to joining ABTC, Nagel worked for five years at Tesla within the Gigalab quality laboratory at its Reno Gigafactory, holding various positions including Production Associate, Maintenance Technician, Analytical Chemistry Technician, and Associated Analytical Chemistry Scientist. During these roles, he was actively involved in developing several analytical methods for a variety of battery materials compounds using GC-MS, ICP-OES, ion chromatography, and TOC. He was also part of the development of a Gage R&R study for routine analytical testing methods to determine statistical repeatability and reproducibility, error of measurement, and improvements to Standard Operating Procedures. Additionally, Nagel has over a decade of experience working in the electronic circuitry, machining equipment, woodworking, and automotive industries.

In 2016, Nagel co-founded Brewton Brothers, a small business that developed technologies involving crystallization and oxidation of bismuth metal. During this period, he authored a scientific paper discussing the process of anodization of bismuth metal that was published in the Journal of Chemical Education. He has also worked at Diversified Advanced Technologies as a Furnace Operator/Production Manager. In this role, Nagel managed production for recycling of magnesium fluoride, operated and maintained several high-temperature furnaces with different conducting materials for heating, and gained laboratory experience working with a variety of metal carbide chemistry, boron oxide reactions, and nano-powders.

Nagel Graduated in May 2014 with a Bachelor's Degree of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Nevada, Reno. He is a certified engineering intern in the state of Nevada.

As a Senior Analytical Chemist at ABTC, Nagel will be part of the company’s growing technology team currently housed at the University of Nevada, Reno’s Nevada Center for Applied Research (NCAR). He will play a significant role in the company’s abilities to advance and implement the rigorous methods of material characterization that are needed to certify in-house manufactured battery grade materials, from both the recycling of spent batteries and primary materials, to meet all customer specifications.

“Building a company with extraordinary ambition requires extraordinary people,” said Dr. Mark McDaniel, Senior Staff Analytical Chemist at American Battery Technology Company. “Having worked with Thomas for many years within the Tesla Gigalab, I have experienced first-hand the quality of his work and his ability to rapidly learn new techniques. I have no doubts that he will be a strong contributor to advancing our efforts and in-house analytical capabilities.”

For more information, please visit: www.americanbatterytechnology.com.

About American Battery Technology Company

American Battery Technology Company, which recently changed its name from American Battery Metals Corporation, is uniquely positioned to supply low-cost, low-environmental impact, and domestically sourced battery metals through its three divisions: lithium-ion battery recycling, primary battery metal extraction technologies, and primary resources development.



American Battery Technology Company has built a clean technology platform that is used to provide a key source of domestically manufactured critical and strategic battery metals to help meet the near insatiable demand from the electric vehicle, electrical grid storage, and consumer electronics industries. This ESG-principled platform works to create a closed-loop circular economy for battery metals that champions ethical and environmentally sustainable sourcing of critical and strategic materials.





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements." Although the American Battery Technology Company's (the "Company) management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

