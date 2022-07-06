Preclinical Imaging Market Size Worth US$ 3.25 billion by 2030 at 3.8% CAGR with Deep Dive Analysis of 10+ Countries across 5 Key Regions, Top Companies Scrutinized by The Growth Plus Reports

Pune, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global preclinical imaging market size was valued at US$ 3.25 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% from 2022 to 2030.

The most significant factor driving the growth of this market is the increasing demand for non-invasive small animal imaging techniques. Furthermore, rising demand from veterinary hospitals and educational institutions helps to cushion market growth over the forecast period. The market's growth will also be aided by advanced research infrastructure.

The global preclinical imaging market has been analyzed from two different perspective –Type and region.

The prominent players operating in the global preclinical imaging market are :

PerkinElmer Inc

Bruker

FUJIFILM Visualsonics, Inc

Mediso USA

MILabs B.V

MR Solutions

Aspect Imaging

Tri-Modality Imaging, Inc

Miltenyi Biotec

Agilent Technologies, Inc

Among others

Market Driver

To explore in vivo characterization and quantification of biological processes at the cellular and molecular level, small animal imaging is a molecular imaging technique. For use in biochemical, biological, diagnostic, or therapeutic applications, these approaches directly or indirectly track and record the spatiotemporal distribution of molecular or cellular processes. During the study period, the main growth driver for preclinical imaging technology is anticipated to be the rise in demand for non-invasive small animal imaging techniques.

Excerpts from ‘By Type Segmentation’

The global preclinical imaging market has been segmented majorly into four distinct categories depending on the type, viz:

Modality

Reagents

Software and Services

The modality segment is further categorized into optical imaging systems, micro-MRI, micro-PET, micro-SPECT, micro-CT, micro-ultrasound and others (magnetic particle imaging (MPI) system, photoacoustic (PAT) imaging, and multi-modal systems).

The optical imaging systems are sub-segmented into bioluminescence/fluorescence imaging systems, standalone fluorescence imaging systems and optical + X-ray/optical + CT. Whereas, reagents segment is further categorized into preclinical optical imaging reagents, preclinical MRI contrast agents, preclinical nuclear imaging reagents, preclinical CT contrast agents and preclinical ultrasound contrast agents.

The preclinical optical imaging reagents is sub-segmented into fluorescent imaging reagents and bioluminescent imaging reagents. The preclinical nuclear imaging reagents is sub-segmented into preclinical SPECT probes and preclinical PET Tracers. The preclinical MRI contrast agents is sub-segmented into gadolinium-based preclinical MRI contrast agents, iron-based preclinical MRI contrast agents. The preclinical CT contrast agents is sub-segmented into iodine-based preclinical CT contrast agents, barium-based preclinical CT contrast agents, gold nanoparticles and gastrografin-based preclinical CT contrast agents. The reagents segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the preclinical imaging market as these products are extensively used in all imaging procedures. Therefore, purchase of these products is regular, continuous technological advancement is expanding the applications of these devices. One of the most important application segments for preclinical imaging devices is oncology research. Advanced multimodal devices with increased sensitivity, enhanced by digitalization and a user-friendly interface, have a wide range of applications in oncology research. These devices' other applications include cardiology, obstetrics, and gynaecology research.

Preclinical Imaging Market by Region

Based on region, the global preclinical imaging market has been segmented into: -

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (ROW)

North America dominated the preclinical imaging market and accounted for the largest revenue share.

The major drivers of the market in North America include a well-developed research infrastructure, many preclinical projects, availability of skilled professionals and higher adoption rates of technically advanced devices in the region. Government support in the form of funding and tax benefits is positively impacting the market.

Considering above-mentioned factors, North America is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Another region is that a potential market for various products used in research activities due to the existence of several world’s leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. In addition, organizations are advancing on new products to expand their product portfolio. Bruker, for example, revealed the unveiling of the Ultima Investigator Plus in March 2022, the newest flexible platform addition to the industry-ahead Ultima range of multiphoton microscopes for deep tissue fluorescence imaging. Researcher enhances scientists’ ability to image deep and see more within specimens with a extended field of view, optimized optics for two and three-photon imaging, and an expanded close-coupled collection path. Asia Pacific is growing at a lucrative rate in the market. Factors such as low research costs, less-stringent regulatory guidelines, increased government funding for the development of the R&D sector in the respective countries are making the region appealing for Preclinical research studies. As a result, the Clinical Research Outsourcing (CRO) industry is booming in emerging countries, such as China and India.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The market's major competitors are undertaking various initiatives, such as funding and acquisitions of medium and small-sized businesses, to broaden their product portfolio and increase their manufacturing capacity. For instance, in October 2020. Top universities have placed orders for MR Solutions' preclinical devices worth up to USD 10 million. PET/CTs, PET/MRs, and 9.4T and 7T cryogen-free DRY magnets were the top sellers, among market players.

Table of Content:

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Geographic Scope Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL PRECLINICAL IMAGING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Modality Optical Imaging System Bioluminescence Imaging System Standalone Fluorescence Imaging System Optical +X-ray/ Optical +CT MRI PET/SPECT CT Ultrasound Others (Magnetic Particle Imaging (MPI) System, Photoacoustic (PAT) Imaging, and Multi-Modal Systems) Reagents Optical Imaging Reagents Fluorescent Imaging Reagents Bioluminescent imaging Reagents MRI contrast Gadolinium Based Iron Based Nuclear Imaging Reagent SPECT Probes PET Tracers CT contrast agents Iodine Based Barium Based Gold-nanoparticles Gastrografin Based Ultrasound contrast agents Software Services

TOC Continue..

