Brickell Biotech to Participate at William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2022

BOULDER, Colo., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (“Brickell” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BBI), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company striving to transform patient lives by developing innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases, today announced that its management team will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2022, being held in New York on July 12 & 13, 2022.



Details of the virtual fireside chat are as follows:

William Blair Biotech Focus Conference

Date: Monday July 11, 2022

Time: Available on-demand from 9:00 am ET

Link to Fireside Chat

The webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.brickellbio.com/events-presentations. A replay of this event will remain archived on the Brickell website for approximately 90 days.

About Brickell

Brickell Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company striving to transform patient lives by developing innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases. Brickell’s pipeline consists of several development-stage candidates and a cutting-edge platform with broad potential in autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. Brickell’s executive management team and board of directors bring extensive experience in product development and global commercialization, having served in leadership roles at large global pharmaceutical companies and biotechs that have developed and/or launched successful products, including several that were first-in-class and/or achieved iconic status, such as Cialis®, Taltz®, Gemzar®, Prozac®, Cymbalta®, and Juvederm®. Brickell’s strategy is to leverage this experience to in-license, acquire, develop, and commercialize innovative pharmaceutical products that Brickell believes can meaningfully benefit patients who are suffering from chronic, debilitating diseases that are underserved by available therapies. For more information, visit https://www.brickellbio.com.

Brickell Investor Contact:

Dan Ferry

LifeSci Advisors

(617) 430-7576

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com