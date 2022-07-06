Harfang Reports on Results of Annual General Meeting and Provides Corporate Update

English French

MONTREAL, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harfang Exploration Inc. (“Harfang” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: HAR) is pleased to provide the following corporate update.



Annual General Meeting

Harfang’s shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of all items of business brought before them at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 29, 2022 (the “AGM”). A total of 19,519,307 common shares, representing approximately 33.8% of the 57,727,053 outstanding common shares of the Company were voted by proxy at the AGM and the following resolutions were approved by the Company’s shareholders :

Jean-Pierre Janson (Chair), Vincent Dubé-Bourgeois, Ian Campbell, André Gaumond, Daniel Innes, Sylvie Prud’homme and Karen Rees were elected Directors of the Company;

Re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditors of the Company; and

Amendment to and reapproval of the rolling stock option plan.



Following the AGM, the following appointments were made by the Board of Directors: Ian Campbell, President and Chief Executive Officer; Yvon Robert, Chief Financial Officer, Francois Huot, Vice-President, Exploration; Marc Pothier, Corporate Secretary. For more information on these matters, please refer to Harfang’s Management Information Circular, available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or visit our website at www.harfangexploration.com.

Management Changes

Harfang is pleased to report that it has greatly strengthened its technical team by appointing on a full-time basis Mr. Jérôme Lavoie, M.Sc. in Earth Sciences, to the position of Chief Geologist effective August 8, 2022. Over the course of his career, Mr. Lavoie has gained extensive expertise on the geology and economic mineralization settings in the James Bay and Abitibi regions. This follows the departure of Mr. Ron Stewart who stepped down from his role as Vice President, Corporate Development as of June 30, in order to pursue other career opportunities.

Commented Ian Campbell, President and CEO, “We are very pleased to welcome Jérôme to the Harfang team as Chief Geologist of the Company which strengthens our technical expertise in all areas and we look forward to his contributions in our exploration programs moving forward. At the same time, while we are sorry to see Ron go, we wish him every success in his future endeavours.”

Mr. Jérôme Lavoie graduated as a geological engineer from the Université du Québec à Chicoutimi in 2002, before obtaining a M.Sc. in Earth Sciences from the same university in 2009. Mr. Lavoie has worked as a field geologist and project manager with Virginia Mines and Osisko Exploration James Bay from 2004 to 2015. He acted as a researcher in geology with the CONSOREM, a Québec-based research consortium in mineral exploration, from 2016 to June 2022.

About Harfang

Harfang Exploration Inc. is a well financed, technically driven mineral exploration company whose primary mission is to discover ore deposits in Québec and Ontario. The Company is managed by an experienced team of industry professionals with a proven track record of success, controls a portfolio of highly prospective projects and has a strong financial position. Harfang is dedicated to best practices through our engagement with all stakeholders and our commitment to the environment.

