Mad Finn Partnership Brings BrewBilt to Europe’s $40B Brewery Market

GRASS VALLEY, CA, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire –Today BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (the "Company") (OTCPINK: BBRW) CEO and Chairman Jef Lewis announced that the Company is “beering up” to bring BrewBilt equipment and craft beer to Europe, starting with a 10 BBL brewhouse and 20 BBL cellar tanks for Mad Finn Brewing Company in Finland.

Chairman Jef Lewis stated, “Beer has been a part of European culture at least as far back as 3000 BC and retains its importance to this day. The recession-proof U.S. craft beer scene is so fresh and dynamic, and Europeans are becoming just as excited about it. BrewBilt is in position to rapidly increase revenues in Europe.”

A few American craft brewers have cracked the export code. For example, Brooklyn Brewery, among the largest craft beer exporters, now sees roughly half of its revenues come from exports. Other American craft breweries such as New Belgium Brewing Company and Stone Brewing are increasing sales in the European market.

“All of Europe, South Africa, Brazil, Taiwan, and Cambodia, are looking at American craft beer,” said Casey Kjolhede, who manages export markets for New Belgium.

Stone Brewing was acquired recently by Sapporo, and the acquisition could potentially lead to more opportunities as Sapporo says they are planning to produce Sapporo-branded beers for U.S. distribution in Stone's facilities – as many as 360,000 barrels by the end of 2024, which will essentially double Stone Brewing's current production.

Lewis further stated, “The craft brewery market is hot everywhere. BrewBilt is branded and recognized for its systems and upcoming craft beer production and expects stellar profits for 2023-2028. We understand and design systems that have evolved into the most high-quality and technically advanced craft brewhouses available today. Our branding efforts have placed BrewBilt on the forefront of leading Europe’s American craft beer demands. Good examples of the value placed on BrewBilt includes Stone Brewing with annual revenue that exceeds $500M, Sierra Nevada Brewing with annual revenue exceeding $250M, New Belgium Brewing with annual revenue exceeding $200M, and Brooklyn Brewery with annual revenue exceeding $100M.”

BrewBilt is one of the only California companies that designs and manufactures custom brewing and fermentation equipment for craft brewers dedicated to making excellent beer. BrewBilt brewhouses and tanks are fabricated by highly skilled local welders using best-in-class American stainless steel.

