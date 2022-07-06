Global Expansion Continues for Prodege with Acquisition of Germany-based BitBurst

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prodege, a cutting-edge marketing and consumer insights platform, announced today that it has acquired BitBurst, a technology-based market research company that connects millions of targeted respondents with surveys every year. This acquisition further expands Prodege’s international supply base and makes it easier for clients to access millions of consumers’ opinions in an agile manner.



Founded in 2015, BitBurst’s rapid growth has been driven by its proprietary technology solution which powers its Poll Pay and other apps. BitBurst’s seamless integration provides additional reach for our clients and will provide an immediate incremental benefit for both brands by joining Prodege.

"As Prodege continues to put our client experience and access at the forefront, this acquisition is an exciting addition to the family. We are very impressed by BitBurst’s proven track record of building a world-class technology that accelerates access to a global audience," says Prodege CEO & Chairman, Chuck Davis.

“Innovative strength has always been a hallmark of BitBurst, so we’re pleased to join Prodege and continue to build and implement new ideas for the dynamic consumer insights market,” says BitBurst, CEO & Founder, Jan Asbach, “Together we’re aligned to accelerate our path and prioritize building upon the agile research ecosystem as new leaders joining the Prodege team.”

Over the last two years, Prodege has continued to build a solid acquisition pipeline to support its market research business with new audiences and cutting-edge technology, with the most recent prior acquisition being Pollfish in February 2022.

Cooley LLP and Greenfort served as legal counsel to Prodege. Oberon Securities served as financial advisor to BitBurst. Gravel & Shea and CMS served as legal counsel to BitBurst.

About Prodege, LLC

Prodege (pro-dé-gée) is a cutting-edge marketing and consumer insights platform that leverages its global audience of reward program members to power its business solutions. Bolstered in 2021 by a major investment by Great Hill Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm, our innovative offerings will continue to enable leading brands and agencies to gather insights and market to their target audiences. Through deep consumer profiling, our clients can more effectively acquire new customers, boost engagement, increase revenue, and drive brand loyalty and product adoption. Visit www.prodege.com to learn more about our solutions.

About BitBurst GmbH

Founded in 2015, BitBurst is a technology-based market research company that connects millions of targeted respondents with surveys every year through its proprietary technology and platform. Visit www.bitburst.net to learn more.

Media Contacts: