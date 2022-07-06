Cornerstone Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Scientific Advisory Board with the Appointment of Distinguished Scholar Jason Locasale, Ph.D.

CRANBURY, N.J., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornerstone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Cornerstone” or the “Company”), a company focused on rare cancer therapeutics and formerly known as Rafael Pharmaceuticals, today announced the appointment of Jason Locasale, Ph.D., as a member of the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Locasale is a highly respected scholar and brings to Cornerstone deep expertise in cancer metabolism, metabolomics, nutrition and the metabolic interface of epigenetics.



“Dr. Locasale is an internationally recognized leader in the use of metabolomics approaches to study cancer biology and metabolism,” said Sanjeev Luther, President & CEO at Cornerstone Pharmaceuticals. “His expertise, insights and passion for understanding metabolism will be invaluable to Cornerstone as we continue to advance and better understand our clinical programs and bring hope to rare cancer patients. We are delighted to welcome Dr. Locasale to Cornerstone.”

“I am thrilled to join the team at Cornerstone. By targeting the nutritional and metabolic requirements of cancer, Cornerstone is forging new frontiers of therapy. I am optimistic that my long-standing expertise in cancer metabolism, particularly in metabolomics and data analytics, will allow Cornerstone to further advance their important mission of helping patients,” said Dr. Locasale. “I am especially excited to see both the early clinical results anmechanistic basis of CPI-613® (devimistat), an agent that targets the mitochondria, and look forward to working with Cornerstone to define additional patient populations that will best benefit from this promising medicine.”

Dr. Locasale will be joining distinguished leaders currently on Cornerstone’s Scientific Advisory Board.

About Cornerstone Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cornerstone Pharmaceuticals (“Cornerstone”) is committed to the development of therapies for rare cancers that have few to no treatment options available. Cornerstone’s lead compound, CPI-613® (devimistat), is designed to target the mitochondria of cancer cells in order to disrupt their energy production, cutting off the fuel for disease growth. Devimistat is undergoing multiple clinical trials and has been granted orphan drug designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the following indications: Burkitt’s lymphoma, biliary tract cancer, soft tissue sarcoma, myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and peripheral T-cell lymphoma. In addition, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted orphan drug designation to devimistat for Burkitt’s lymphoma.

With science stemming from the world’s most renowned institutions and compassion that runs deep, Cornerstone strives to improve the lives of people with rare cancers, inaugurating a new era of hope. For more information, please visit www.cornerstonepharma.com.