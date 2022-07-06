National MI Certified as a Great Place to Work for Seventh Consecutive Year

EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), the primary operating subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), announced today that it has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® for the seventh year in a row.



Great Place to Work is a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. It partners with FORTUNE to produce the annual FORTUNE "100 Best Companies to Work For®” list, as well as lists in several other categories. Only a small percentage of firms that take the company-wide trust index survey receive certification.

“We’re delighted to once again be recognized as a Great Place to Work,” said Adam Pollitzer, President and CEO of National MI. “Our employees are the key to our success and we’re proud to have an inclusive, collaborative culture where our people feel energized to perform at their best.”

In the survey, National MI’s employees gave the company particularly high marks in the following areas, among others:

Customers rate the service the company delivers as “excellent”

Employees feel a sense of pride in what the company has accomplished

The company’s facilities contribute to a good working environment

Employees are given the equipment and resources they need to do their jobs

Employees are made to feel welcome when they join the company



“We value the feedback from our employees and use the survey results to make enhancements to National MI's programs and policies,” said Mary Lee Sharp, National MI’s Chief Human Resources Officer. “We work hard to make National MI a place where people develop rewarding careers and are glad to come to work each day. This certification shows that our efforts to foster a strong corporate culture are paying off.”

The Great Place to Work recognition is based on direct feedback from National MI’s employees. A summary of these ratings can be found on Great Place to Work's website.

