HTG Releases Second Whitepaper for its Transcriptome-Informed Approach to Drug Discovery

TUCSON, Ariz., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company advancing precision medicine through its innovative transcriptome-wide profiling technology, has released a second white paper (the “White Paper”), further establishing the utility of its transcriptome-informed approach to drug design and discovery utilizing its proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology.



“We cannot overstate the need to accelerate the drug discovery process by designing and selecting molecules with greater chances for success, with the goal of allowing new treatments to reach patients as quickly and as efficiently as possible,” said Dr. Stephen Barat, Senior Vice President of Therapeutics at HTG. “We believe the studies outlined in the White Paper further substantiate the power of our transcriptome-informed drug discovery and design platform and the pivotal role it can play in reaching this goal.”

A cornerstone of HTG’s Therapeutics business, the HTG Transcriptome Panel (HTP) was launched with commercial availability in August of 2021. The HTP was designed to enable the assessment of approximately 20,000 mRNA targets using HTG’s EdgeSeq technology, a targeted RNA sequencing technology that couples a nuclease protection assay with next-generation sequencing for rapid and accurate RNA quantification. HTG EdgeSeq’s many advantages include a 96-well plate format, low sample input requirement, no RNA extraction, and rapid assay and analysis time. We believe these benefits make it an attractive technology for applying transcriptomic profiling to drug discovery.

The White Paper describes the use of HTG’s transcriptome-informed drug design and discovery platform in early-stage design, selection and characterization of small-molecule candidates for an initial therapeutic target. The results of the studies summarized in the White Paper revealed several indication-specific effects as well as potential undesirable effects of the initial therapeutic target through analysis of the transcriptomic profiles from compound-treated human cell line test systems. The White Paper can be found here.

HTG intends to utilize the process outlined in the White Paper to further refine the design of its small-molecule chemical libraries. This is expected to enable the selection and characterization of candidate molecules across selected therapeutic targets of interest, potentially leading to business development and licensing opportunities in various therapeutic areas. A video providing an overview of HTG’s Therapeutics business is available on the Company’s website.

About HTG:

HTG is accelerating precision medicine from diagnosis to treatment by harnessing the power of transcriptome-wide profiling to drive translational research, novel therapeutics and clinical diagnostics across a variety of disease areas.

Building on more than a decade of pioneering innovation and partnerships with biopharma leaders and major academic institutes, HTG’s proprietary RNA platform technologies are designed to make the development of life science tools and diagnostics more effective and efficient and to unlock a differentiated and disruptive approach to transformative drug discovery. For more information visit www.htgmolecular.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the capabilities and benefits of the HTP and its potential impact on the drug discovery process, HTG’s intention to further refine the design of its small-molecule chemical libraries, future business development and licensing opportunities, and other potential benefits of HTG’s RNA platform and technologies. Words such as “can,” “designed to,” “goal,” “intends to,” “believe,” “will,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements necessarily contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based upon management’s current expectations, are subject to known and unknown risks, and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks associated with drug discovery and development; the risk that HTP and our RNA platform and medicinal chemistry technologies may not provide the benefits that we expect; risks associated with our ability to develop and commercialize our products; the risk that our products and services may not be adopted by biopharmaceutical companies or other customers as anticipated, or at all; our ability to manufacture our products to meet demand; competition in our industry; additional capital and credit availability; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; risks associated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on us and our customers; and product liability claims. These and other factors are described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the “Risk Factors” heading of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as filed with the SEC on May 12, 2022. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

