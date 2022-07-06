Traction Uranium Executes Service Agreement with University of Saskatchewan Research Team to Utilize Innovative Uranium Vectoring Technique using Radiation-Induced Defects in Quartz

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traction Uranium Corp. (the “Company” or “Traction”) (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K), a mineral exploration issuer focusing on the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its two flagship uranium projects in the world-renowned Athabasca Region, is pleased to announce execution of a master service agreement with the University of Saskatchewan to add to the Companies exploration programs at both Hearty Bay and Lazy Edward Bay.



Lester Esteban, Chief Executive Officer, stated “The Saskatchewan expertise in mining and uranium is what makes this province one of the best rated jurisdictions for mining and exploration. The innovation coming out of the University of Saskatchewan elevates the industry, the novel technique pioneered by Dr. Yuanming Pan will assist us in determining whether a target area had uranium-bearing fluids or not and help our team define and trace the conduit(s) of uranium-bearing fluids. The data derived from the work will assist us in returning a more cost effective and higher accuracy drilling program over our peers by examining quartz degradation caused by radiation emitted from decaying uranium as another vector to our program. By focusing our efforts in the right areas and combining this new technology with the data gathered from our drilling programs, we maximize the dollars in the ground for our investors.”

Technical Overview:

The intended research collaboration between the University of Saskatchewan and Traction Uranium Corp will make use of radiation-induced defects in quartz as a new vector for uranium exploration at the Hearty Bay and Lazy Edward Bay property in northern Saskatchewan. This research is based on the discovery of some radiation-induced defects in quartz formed from the bombardment of alpha particles emitted from the decay of uranium (and thorium) isotopes. Therefore, the amounts of these radiation-induced defects in quartz often record the quantity/duration of uranium-bearing fluids that existed in that area in the past.

This method started from research on the Key Lake and McArthur River mines and has been applied to the Maw Zone, the Phoenix Deposit, and the Arrow Deposit.

The main analytical techniques used for this research are cathodoluminescence (CL) imaging and electron paramagnetic resonance (EPR) spectroscopy. The former technique visually detects radiation-induced defects in minerals but is less sensitive, while the latter is more sensitive and allows quantitative estimations of radiation-induced defects.

The program will start with a systematic sampling of the Hearty Bay and Lazy Edward Bay property and is followed by careful sample preparations and data analyses (polished thin sections for CL imaging and mineral separates for EPR). The anticipated results from this research are in the form of a detailed documentation on the distribution (both 2D and 3D) of radiation-induced defects in quartz at both properties, which can be integrated with data from other techniques (e.g. geophysics and geochemistry) to guide the exploration program (i.e., narrowing down targets for further exploration).

