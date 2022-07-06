POET Technologies Announces Sampling of 200G FR4 Transmit and Receive Optical Engines for QSFP56 Transceivers for Cloud Data Centers and 5G Connectivity

TORONTO, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POET Technologies Inc. (“POET” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: PTK; NASDAQ: POET), the designer and developer of the POET Optical Interposer™ and Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) for the data center and tele-communication markets, today announced sampling of its 200G FR4 Transmit (TX) and Receive (RX) Optical Engines. The Optical Engines are based on the POET Optical Interposer, a unique hybrid integration photonics packaging platform.



The Company has shipped samples to multiple lead customers through Super Photonics, its joint venture with Sanan IC, and expects the 200G FR4 TX and RX Optical Engines to be in production at Super Photonics by the end of 2022.

The 200G FR4 Transmit Optical Engine integrates four high-speed directly modulated lasers (“DMLs”) each operating at 50 Gigabits/second speed with a low-loss AWG (Arrayed Waveguide Grating)-based multiplexer that is monolithically integrated on the Optical Interposer. Monitor photodiodes are built into the Optical Engine for active power monitoring.

The 200G FR4 Receive Optical Engine integrates four high-speed photodetectors each operating at 50 Gigabits/second speed with a low-loss AWG (Arrayed Waveguide Grating)-based demultiplexer that is monolithically integrated on the Optical Interposer. A single mode optical fiber with LC connector is attached to the TX and RX Optical Engines for seamless integration in a 200GBASE-FR4 transceiver module.

“We see significant customer interest in 200GBASE-FR4 transceivers and are excited to start sampling our Optical Engines for this application,” said Raju Kankipati, VP of Product Line Management (PLM) at POET Technologies. “Our highly integrated Optical Engines will enable customers to offer cost effective and scalable 200GBASE-FR4 and 2x200GBASE-FR4 transceivers to cloud data center end customers. We, through our joint venture, Super Photonics, have started sampling multiple lead customers, who we expect to work closely with through their transceiver design completion phase.”

200G FR4 Transmit and Receive Optical Engine Key Features:

Supports 200GBASE-FR4 (4x50Gbps) PAM-4 transmission

Uncooled DFB lasers (CWDM wavelengths) and PIN photodetectors

A low-loss AWG (Arrayed Waveguide Grating)-based quad-wavelength multiplexer and demultiplexer that are temperature independent and monolithically integrated into the optical waveguide layer of the Optical Interposer

A small size form factor, which enables an 200GBASE-FR4 and 2x200GBASE-FR4 in a QSFP56 optical transceiver module

LC connectorized single mode fiber attached to the engines



About POET Technologies Inc.

POET Technologies is a design and development company offering integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer™ a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods. POET’s Optical Interposer eliminates costly components and labor-intensive assembly, alignment, burn-in and testing methods employed in conventional photonics. The cost-efficient integration scheme and scalability of the POET Optical Interposer brings value to any device or system that integrates electronics and photonics, including some of the highest growth areas of computing, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles and high-speed networking for cloud service providers and data centers. POET is headquartered in Toronto, with operations in Allentown, PA, Shenzhen, China and Singapore. More information may be obtained at www.poet-technologies.com.

About Super Photonics

Formed as a Joint Venture between POET Technologies Inc. and Xiamen Sanan Integrated Circuit Co., Ltd. (“Sanan IC”) in October 2020, Super Photonics Integrated Circuit Xiamen Co., Ltd. (“Super Photonics” or “SPX”) assembles, tests, packages and sells optical engines based on POET’s patented Optical Interposer (“OI") platform. SPX has established a facility for producing optical engines in Xiamen, China. With a team of engineering and operations staff and clean-room suites with the latest bonding, test and packaging equipment, SPX is engaged in process optimization, manufacture, customer sampling, marketing and sales of POET OI-based optical engines to optical transceiver module companies that supply the world’s leading cloud data center and telecom companies.

Shareholder Contact:

Shelton Group

Brett L. Perry

sheltonir@sheltongroup.com Company Contact:

Thomas R. Mika, EVP & CFO

tm@poet-technologies.com

This news release contains “forward-looking information” (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws) and “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such statements or information are identified with words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “potential”, “estimate”, “propose”, “project”, “outlook”, “foresee” or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding any potential outcome. Such statements include the Company’s expectations with respect to the success of the Company’s product development efforts, the performance of its products, the expected results of its operations, meeting revenue targets, and the expectation of continued success in the financing efforts, the capability, functionality, performance and cost of the Company’s technology as well as the market acceptance, inclusion and timing of the Company’s technology in current and future products and expectations for approval of proposals at the Company’s annual meeting of shareholders.

Such forward-looking information or statements are based on a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions which may cause actual results or other expectations to differ materially from those anticipated and which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, management’s expectations regarding the success and timing for completion of its development efforts, financing activities, future growth, recruitment of personnel, opening of offices, the form and potential of its joint venture, plans for and completion of projects by the Company’s third-party consultants, contractors and partners, availability of capital, and the necessity to incur capital and other expenditures. Actual results could differ materially due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, the failure of its products to meet performance requirements, lack of sales in its products, once released, operational risks in the completion of the Company’s anticipated projects, lack of performance of its joint venture, delays in recruitment for its newly opened operations or changes in plans with respect to the development of the Company’s anticipated projects by third-parties, risks affecting the Company’s ability to execute projects, the ability of the Company to generate sales for its products, the ability to attract key personnel, the ability to raise additional capital and the agreement by shareholders to approve proposals put forth by the Company at shareholders’ meetings. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information or statements are reasonable, prospective investors in the Company’s securities should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because the Company can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information and statements contained in this news release are as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise this forward-looking information and statements except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

120 Eglinton Avenue, East, Suite 1107, Toronto, ON, M4P 1E2- Tel: 416-368-9411 - Fax: 416-322-5075