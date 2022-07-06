The Global Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market is expected to grow by $ 2.70 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.51% during the forecast period

New York, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04912823/?utm_source=GNW

51% during the forecast period. Our report on the programmable logic controller (PLC) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for compact automation solutions, demand for PLCs in renewable power generation, and requirement of PLCs in smart factory.

The programmable logic controller (PLC) market analysis includes product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The programmable logic controller (PLC) market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Unitary

• Modular

• Rackmount



By End-user

• Process industry

• Discrete industry

• Building automation



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing focus on expanding capability of micro PLCs as one of the prime reasons driving the programmable logic controller (PLC) market growth during the next few years. Also, simplification of software designing process and introduction of soc FPGAs in plc architecture will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on programmable logic controller (PLC) market covers the following areas:

• Programmable logic controller (PLC) market sizing

• Programmable logic controller (PLC) market forecast

• Programmable logic controller (PLC) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading programmable logic controller (PLC) market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Beijer Electronics Group AB, Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Festo SE and Co. KG, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., IDEC Corp., Keyence Corp., Lenze SE, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., and Infineon Technologies AG. Also, the programmable logic controller (PLC) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

