Enphase Energy Expands IQ8 Microinverter Deployments in Massachusetts

FREMONT, Calif., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that installers of Enphase® products in Massachusetts have seen growing deployments of Enphase Energy Systems powered by IQ8™ Microinverters following the product’s launch in North America late last year. IQ8 Microinverters paired with Enphase’s industry leading IQ™ Batteries give homeowners in Massachusetts more energy security as summer heat reaches record highs in parts of the state and strains the grid’s infrastructure.



According to the most recent U.S. Solar Market Insight report from Wood Mackenzie and the Solar Energy Industries Association, residential solar deployments in Massachusetts are predicted to reach just over 94 MW in 2022, representing over 600% growth over the last decade. Additionally, residential battery capacity in Massachusetts is increasing steadily year-over-year with forecasts estimating deployments will more than quadruple by the end of 2026, according to the most recent U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report from the Energy Storage Association and Wood Mackenzie.

“The Enphase family of products, powered by the IQ8 Microinverter, are changing the way we think about backup power for solar panels,” said Angela Hemmila, partner at Solar Rising, an Enphase Platinum level installer. “As a long-time installer of Enphase products, we’re thrilled to offer highly-customizable, reliable, and safer home energy systems to Massachusetts homeowners and businesses.”

“IQ8 is one of the smartest pieces of solar technology on the market, offering homeowners the opportunity to get backup power from the sun, with any size battery or even without a battery at all,” said David Bridge, president at Great Sky Solar, an Enphase Gold level installer. “Switching seamlessly between on-grid and off-grid modes, the Enphase Energy System powered by the IQ8 Microinverter unlocks energy independence so that homeowners can use their solar power even when the grid is down.”

Enphase’s revolutionary IQ8-based systems can provide Sunlight Backup™ during an outage, even without a battery. For homeowners who want battery backup , there are no sizing restrictions on pairing Enphase IQ Batteries with IQ8 Microinverters. In addition, with the Sunlight Jump Start™ feature, IQ8 Microinverters can restart a home energy system using sunlight only after prolonged grid outages that may result in a fully depleted battery. This eliminates the need for a manual restart of the system and gives homeowners even greater resilience. Enphase IQ8 solar microinverters come with a 25-year limited warranty.

“For the increasing number of homeowners looking to make the switch to solar, the IQ8-powered Enphase Energy System is a great option,” said Mark Durrenberger, president and founder at New England Clean Energy. “Beyond saving homeowners money on monthly electricity bills, the Enphase Energy System delivers the most efficient and safe operations so homeowners can have peace of mind knowing they are safeguarding against power outages and reducing their carbon footprint.”

The IQ8 Microinverter system is the first in the world to be certified by UL , a global safety science leader, for the new North American safety and grid interconnection standards for connecting solar inverters, energy storage systems, and distributed energy resources to the grid. Enphase’s IQ8 Microinverters, paired with the IQ™ Combiner 4/4C and IQ™ Gateway, create the first complete residential DER system certified by UL.

“We’re pleased to be working with installers in Massachusetts to help homeowners get more value with the Enphase Energy System,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “Homeowners can lower their electric bills, keep the lights on, and even support the state grid with our reliable IQ8-backed systems.”

Massachusetts homeowners who choose to add Enphase IQ Batteries in National Grid, Eversource, and Cape Light Compact territories can also earn up to $1,056 a year by enrolling in the ConnectedSolutions program. Through the program, homeowners are compensated for allowing their batteries to discharge during peak demand events to help stabilize the grid.

For more information about Enphase IQ8 Microinverters and IQ Batteries, please visit the Enphase website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 45 million microinverters, and over 2.0 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 135 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

© 2022 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase, the "e" logo, IQ, IQ8, Sunlight Backup, Sunlight Jump Start, IQ Combiner, IQ Gateway, and certain other names and marks are trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality and reliability; the availability and market adoption of Enphase products; market demand for residential solar and battery deployments; and growth in deployments of Enphase Energy Systems. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other documents on file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact: