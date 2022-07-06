BEBUZEE, INC. (OTC Pink: ENGA) Plans To File RegA Next Week

MIAMI, FLORIDA, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The executive management of Bebuzee, Inc. (OTC Pink: ENGA) a company that is a video-sharing platform and a streaming service that allows its members to watch a wide variety of contents such as movies, series, documentaries and talk shows on thousands of internet-connected devices. It is a one-stop platform for breaking news, interesting and important blogs, videos, and photos, that scans the world’s news, features and information flow to give its dedicated readers the best of the Internet in one place, announced that it will shortly be filing a RegA and that it has hired an auditor so the Company can become fully reporting and can also file a Form 10.

Joseph Onyero, Chief Executive Officer of Bebuzee, Inc., said: “We have completed the re-structuring of the Company and are taking steps to be fully audited, fully reporting, file a Form 10 and a RegA. This will give shareholders more information and make the Company more transparent.”

He concluded: “We will also be addressing the final components of our “Super App” in the coming weeks, which is scheduled to be launched in a couple of months.”

Bebuzee, Inc. (OTC Pink: ENGA)

