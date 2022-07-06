Alignment Healthcare to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022

ORANGE, Calif., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (“Alignment Healthcare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALHC), a tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company, will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, after market close. Following the release, the company will host a conference call to review its financial results at 6 p.m. EDT.



Conference Call Details

Participants may pre-register for the conference call at the following link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI2c25ae8938554eedb99f028a75720193

Upon registration, participants will receive conferencing details, including the dial-in number and a unique participant ID. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call at the same web link and will remain available for approximately 12 months.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. The company provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology enablement. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan, and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

Investor Contact

Harrison Zhuo

hzhuo@ahcusa.com

Media Contact

Maggie Habib

mPR, Inc. for Alignment Healthcare

alignment@mpublicrelations.com