Protega Pharmaceuticals™ LLC Announces Commercialization of RoxyBond™ (oxycodone hydrochloride) Tablets CII in the U.S.

RoxyBond is the first and only immediate-release opioid medication with FDA-approved labeling describing abuse-deterrent properties.1

PRINCETON, N.J., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protega Pharmaceuticals LLC (Protega) today announced the commercial launch of RoxyBond™ (oxycodone) immediate-release (IR) tablets in the United States. RoxyBond™ was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as an opioid agonist indicated for the management of pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic and for which alternative treatments are inadequate. Because of the risks of addiction, abuse, and misuse with opioids, even at recommended doses, use of RoxyBond should be reserved for patients for whom alternative treatment options (e.g., non-opioid analgesics or opioid combination products) have not been tolerated or are not expected to be tolerated, and have not provided adequate analgesia or are not expected to provide adequate analgesia. The FDA is encouraging the development of prescription opioids with abuse-deterrent formulations (ADFs) to help combat the opioid crisis. The agency recognizes that abuse-deterrent opioids are not abuse or addiction-proof but are a step toward products that may help reduce abuse. RoxyBond is the first and only immediate-release opioid analgesic with approved labeling describing its abuse-deterrent properties, consistent with the FDA’s current Guidance for Industry: Abuse-Deterrent Opioids – Evaluation and Labeling. RoxyBond is approved in three dosage strengths: 5, 15, and 30 mg.



“Data show that many people abuse immediate-release prescription opioids. With the launch of RoxyBond, we are now able to offer healthcare providers a treatment option that is expected to reduce abuse and misuse while providing their patients relief from pain,” said Dr. Stefan Aigner, Chairman and CEO of Protega. “This combination of abuse-deterrent properties and clinical value for medically appropriate patients makes RoxyBond a reference of choice for prescribers and care givers.”

RoxyBond is an abuse-deterrent formulation of immediate-release oxycodone that uses physical and chemical barriers, without incorporating aversive agents or opioid antagonists. RoxyBond, which features SentryBond™, a unique patent-protected abuse-deterrent technology, is formulated with inactive ingredients that make the tablet more difficult to manipulate for misuse and abuse, even if subjected to physical manipulation and/or chemical extraction.

Data from in vitro and clinical studies suggest that RoxyBond has physicochemical properties that are expected to make abuse via injection difficult and reduce abuse by the intranasal route of administration. However, abuse by the intranasal, oral and intravenous routes is still possible.

“We are prepared and incredibly excited to responsibly launch RoxyBond. Key stakeholders, including healthcare providers and payers, have responded favorably to the differentiated attributes of the RoxyBond label,” said Mike Innaurato, President and COO.

ROXYBOND is contraindicated in patients with significant respiratory depression, acute or severe bronchial, gastrointestinal obstruction and hypersensitivity (e.g., anaphylaxis) to oxycodone. These are not all the risks associated with use. Please see important safety information, including boxed warning and indication below.

RoxyBond should only be prescribed by healthcare professionals who are knowledgeable in the use of potent opioids for the management of pain.

About SentryBond™

The SentryBond technology platform combines inactive excipients with active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) in a tablet that is specifically designed to frustrate abuse for various methods of manipulation and routes of administration. SentryBond is designed to slow the intended immediate-release properties of RoxyBond when manipulated then insufflated compared to taking RoxyBond orally intact. SentryBond Technology imparts its abuse-deterrent characteristics via physical and chemical methods, without the use of antagonist or aversive agents. SentryBond technology is covered by an issued U.S. patent, with additional U.S. and global patent applications pending.

About Protega Pharmaceuticals LLC.,

Protega is a privately held specialty pharmaceutical company that is dedicated to advancing solutions in the field of prescription drug abuse deterrence through continued innovation. Recognizing the serious unmet public health need to combat the escalating crisis of prescription opioid abuse and misuse, Protega began pioneering the development of novel abuse-deterrent technologies. For more information, visit the Company's website at https://protegapharma.com/.

INDICATION AND IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR ROXYBOND

INDICATION

ROXYBOND is indicated for the management of pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic and for which alternative treatments are inadequate.

Limitations of Use

Because of the risks of addiction, abuse, and misuse with opioids, even at recommended doses, reserve ROXYBOND for use in patients for whom alternative treatment options (e.g., non-opioid analgesics or opioid combination products) have not been tolerated or are not expected to be tolerated, have not provided adequate analgesia or are not expected to provide adequate analgesia.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNING: ADDICTION, ABUSE, AND MISUSE; RISK EVALUATION AND MITIGATION STRATEGY (REMS); LIFE-THREATENING RESPIRATORY DEPRESSION; ACCIDENTAL INGESTION; NEONATAL OPIOID WITHDRAWAL SYNDROME; CYTOCHROME P450 3A4 INTERACTION; and RISKS FROM CONCOMITANT USE WITH BENZODIAZEPINES OR OTHER CNS DEPRESSANTS Addiction, Abuse, and Misuse ROXYBOND exposes patients and other users to the risks of opioid addiction, abuse, and misuse, which can lead to overdose and death. Assess each patient’s risk prior to prescribing ROXYBOND, and monitor all patients regularly for the development of these behaviors and conditions. Opioid Analgesic Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) To ensure that the benefits of opioid analgesics outweigh the risks of addiction, abuse, and misuse, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has required a REMS for these products. Under the requirements of the REMS, drug companies with approved opioid analgesic products must make REMS-compliant education programs available to healthcare providers. Healthcare providers are strongly encouraged to complete a REMS-compliant education program,

counsel patients and/or their caregivers, with every prescription, on safe use, serious risks, storage, and disposal of these products,

emphasize to patients and their caregivers the importance of reading the Medication Guide every time it is provided by their pharmacist, and

consider other tools to improve patient, household, and community safety. Life-Threatening Respiratory Depression Serious, life-threatening, or fatal respiratory depression may occur with use of ROXYBOND. Monitor for respiratory depression, especially during initiation of ROXYBOND or following a dose increase. Accidental Ingestion Accidental ingestion of even one dose of ROXYBOND, especially by children, can result in a fatal overdose of oxycodone. Neonatal Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Prolonged use of ROXYBOND during pregnancy can result in neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome, which may be life-threatening if not recognized and treated, and requires management according to protocols developed by neonatology experts. If opioid use is required for a prolonged period in a pregnant woman, advise the patient of the risk of neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome and ensure that appropriate treatment will be available. Cytochrome P450 3A4 Interaction The concomitant use of ROXYBOND with all cytochrome P450 3A4 inhibitors may result in an increase in oxycodone plasma concentrations, which could increase or prolong adverse reactions and may cause potentially fatal respiratory depression. In addition, discontinuation of a concomitantly used cytochrome P450 3A4 inducer may result in an increase in oxycodone plasma concentration. Monitor patients receiving ROXYBOND and any CYP3A4 inhibitor or inducer. Risks From Concomitant Use With Benzodiazepines Or Other CNS Depressants Concomitant use of opioids with benzodiazepines or other central nervous system (CNS) depressants, including alcohol, may result in profound sedation, respiratory depression, coma, and death. Reserve concomitant prescribing of ROXYBOND and benzodiazepines or other CNS depressants for use in patients for whom alternative treatment options are inadequate.

Limit dosages and durations to the minimum required.

Follow patients for signs and symptoms of respiratory depression and sedation.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

ROXYBOND is contraindicated in patients with:

Significant respiratory depression

Acute or severe bronchial asthma in an unmonitored setting or in the absence of resuscitative equipment or hypercarbia

Known or suspected gastrointestinal obstruction, including paralytic ileus

Known hypersensitivity (e.g., anaphylaxis) to oxycodone

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Addiction, Abuse, and Misuse

ROXYBOND contains oxycodone, a Schedule II controlled substance. As an opioid, ROXYBOND exposes users to the risks of addiction, abuse, and misuse

Although the risk of addiction in any individual is unknown, it can occur in patients appropriately prescribed ROXYBOND. Addiction can occur at recommended dosages, when taken as directed, and if the drug is misused or abused.

Assess each patient’s risk for opioid addiction, abuse, or misuse prior to prescribing ROXYBOND, and monitor all patients receiving ROXYBOND for the development of these behaviors and conditions. Risks are increased in patients with a personal or family history of substance abuse (including drug or alcohol abuse or addiction) or mental illness (e.g., major depression). The potential for these risks should not, however, prevent the proper management of pain in any given patient. Patients at increased risk may be prescribed opioids such as ROXYBOND, but use in such patients necessitates intensive counseling about the risks and proper use of ROXYBOND along with intensive monitoring for signs of addiction, abuse, and misuse. Consider prescribing naloxone for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose.

Opioids are sought by drug abusers and people with addiction disorders and are subject to criminal diversion. Consider these risks when prescribing or dispensing ROXYBOND. Strategies to reduce these risks include prescribing the drug in the smallest appropriate quantity and advising the patient on the proper disposal of unused drugs. Contact local state professional licensing board or state controlled substances authority for information on how to prevent and detect abuse or diversion of this product.

Opioid Analgesic Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS)

To ensure that the benefits of opioid analgesics outweigh the risks of addiction, abuse, and misuse, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has required a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) for these products. Under the requirements of the REMS, drug companies with approved opioid analgesic products must make REMS-compliant education programs available to healthcare providers. Healthcare providers are strongly encouraged to do all of the following:

Complete a REMS-compliant education program offered by an accredited provider of continuing education (CE) or another education program that includes all the elements of the FDA Education Blueprint for Health Care Providers Involved in the Management or Support of Patients with Pain.

Discuss the safe use, serious risks, and proper storage and disposal of opioid analgesics with patients and/or their caregivers every time these medicines are prescribed. The Patient Counseling Guide (PCG) can be obtained at this link: www.fda.gov/OpioidAnalgesicREMSPCG.

Emphasize to patients and their caregivers the importance of reading the Medication Guide that they will receive from their pharmacist every time an opioid analgesic is dispensed to them.

Consider using other tools to improve patient, household, and community safety, such as patient-prescriber agreements that reinforce patient-prescriber responsibilities.

To obtain further information on the opioid analgesic REMS and for a list of accredited REMS CME/CE, call 1-800-503-0784, or log on to www.opioidanalgesicrems.com. The FDA Blueprint can be found at www.fda.gov/OpioidAnalgesicREMSBlueprint.

Life-Threatening Respiratory Depression

Serious, life-threatening, or fatal respiratory depression has been reported with the use of opioids, even when used as recommended. Respiratory depression, if not immediately recognized and treated, may lead to respiratory arrest and death. Management of respiratory depression may include close observation, supportive measures, and use of opioid antagonists, depending on the patient’s clinical status. Carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) retention from opioid-induced respiratory depression can exacerbate the sedating effects of opioids.

While serious, life-threatening, or fatal respiratory depression can occur at any time during the use of ROXYBOND, the risk is greatest during the initiation of therapy or following a dosage increase. Monitor patients closely for respiratory depression, especially within the first 24 to 72 hours of initiating therapy with and following dosage increases of ROXYBOND.

To reduce the risk of respiratory depression, proper dosing and titration of ROXYBOND are essential. Overestimating the ROXYBOND dosage when converting patients from another opioid product can result in fatal overdose with the first dose.

Accidental ingestion of even one dose of ROXYBOND, especially by children, can result in respiratory depression and death due to an overdose of oxycodone.

Educate patients and caregivers on how to recognize respiratory depression and emphasize on the importance of calling 911 or getting emergency medical help right away in the event of a known or suspected overdose.

Opioids can cause sleep-related breathing disorders including central sleep apnea (CSA) and sleep-related hypoxemia. Opioid use increases the risk of CSA in a dose-dependent fashion. In patients who present with CSA, consider decreasing the opioid dosage using best practices for opioid taper.

Patient Access to Naloxone for the Emergency Treatment of Opioid Overdose

Discuss the availability of naloxone for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose with the patient and caregiver and assess the potential need for access to naloxone, both when initiating and renewing the treatment with ROXYBOND. Inform patients and caregivers about the various ways to obtain naloxone as permitted by individual state naloxone dispensing and prescribing requirements or guidelines (e.g., by prescription, directly from a pharmacist, or as part of a community-based program). Educate patients and caregivers on how to recognize respiratory depression and emphasize the importance of calling 911 or getting emergency medical help, even if naloxone is administered.

Consider prescribing naloxone, based on the patient’s risk factors for overdose, such as concomitant use of CNS depressants, a history of opioid use disorder, or prior opioid overdose. The presence of risk factors for overdose should not prevent the proper management of pain in any given patient. Also consider prescribing naloxone if the patient has household members (including children) or other close contacts at risk for accidental ingestion or overdose. If naloxone is prescribed, educate patients and caregivers on how to treat with naloxone.

Neonatal Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome

Prolonged use of ROXYBOND during pregnancy can result in withdrawal in the neonate. Neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome, unlike opioid withdrawal syndrome in adults, may be life threatening if not recognized and treated, and requires management according to protocols developed by neonatology experts. Observe newborns for signs of neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome and manage accordingly. Advise pregnant women using opioids for a prolonged period of the risk of neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome and ensure that appropriate treatment will be available.

Risks of Concomitant Use or Discontinuation of Cytochrome P450 3A4 Inhibitors and Inducers

Concomitant use of ROXYBOND with a CYP3A4 inhibitor, such as macrolide antibiotics (e.g., erythromycin), azole-antifungal agents (e.g., ketoconazole), and protease inhibitors (e.g., ritonavir), may increase plasma concentrations of oxycodone and prolong opioid adverse reactions, which may cause potentially fatal respiratory depression, particularly when an inhibitor is added after a stable dose of ROXYBOND is achieved. Similarly, discontinuation of a CYP3A4 inducer, such as rifampin, carbamazepine, and phenytoin, in ROXYBOND-treated patients may increase oxycodone plasma concentrations and prolong opioid adverse reactions. When using ROXYBOND with CYP3A4 inhibitors or discontinuing CYP3A4 inducers in ROXYBOND-treated patients, monitor patients closely at frequent intervals and consider dosage reduction of ROXYBOND until stable drugs effects are achieved.

Concomitant use of ROXYBOND with CYP3A4 inducers or discontinuation of a CYP3A4 inhibitor could decrease oxycodone plasma concentrations, decrease opioid efficacy or, possibly, lead to a withdrawal syndrome in a patient who had developed physical dependence to oxycodone. When using ROXYBOND with CYP3A4 inducers or discontinuing CYP3A4 inhibitors, monitor patients closely at frequent intervals and consider increasing the opioid dosage if needed to maintain adequate analgesia or if symptoms of opioid withdrawal occur.

Risks from Concomitant Use with Benzodiazepines or Other CNS Depressants

Profound sedation, respiratory depression, coma, and death may result from the concomitant use of ROXYBOND with benzodiazepines or other CNS depressants (e.g., non-benzodiazepine sedatives/hypnotics, anxiolytics, tranquilizers, muscle relaxants, general anesthetics, antipsychotics, other opioids, alcohol). Because of these risks, reserve concomitant prescribing of these drugs for use in patients for whom alternative treatment options are inadequate.

Observational studies have demonstrated that concomitant use of opioid analgesics and benzodiazepines increases the risk of drug-related mortality compared to use of opioid analgesics alone. Because of similar pharmacological properties, it is reasonable to expect similar risk with the concomitant use of other CNS depressant drugs with opioid analgesics.

If the decision is made to prescribe a benzodiazepine or other CNS depressant concomitantly with an opioid analgesic, prescribe the lowest effective dosages and minimum durations of concomitant use. In patients already receiving an opioid analgesic, prescribe a lower initial dose of the benzodiazepine or other CNS depressant than indicated in the absence of an opioid, and titrate based on clinical response. If an opioid analgesic is initiated in a patient already taking a benzodiazepine or other CNS depressant, prescribe a lower initial dose of the opioid analgesic, and titrate based on clinical response. Follow patients closely for signs and symptoms of respiratory depression and sedation.

If concomitant use is warranted, consider prescribing naloxone for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose.

Advise both patients and caregivers about the risks of respiratory depression and sedation when ROXYBOND is used with benzodiazepines or other CNS depressants (including alcohol and illicit drugs). Advise patients not to drive or operate dangerous machinery until the effects of concomitant use of the benzodiazepine or other CNS depressant have been determined. Screen patients for risk of substance use disorders, including opioid abuse and misuse, and warn them of the risk for overdose and death associated with the use of additional CNS depressants including alcohol and illicit drugs.

Life-Threatening Respiratory Depression in Patients with Chronic Pulmonary Disease or in Elderly, Cachectic, or Debilitated Patients

The use of ROXYBOND in patients with acute or severe bronchial asthma in an unmonitored setting or in the absence of resuscitative equipment is contraindicated.

Patients with Chronic Pulmonary Disease: ROXYBOND-treated patients with significant chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or cor pulmonale, and those with a substantially decreased respiratory reserve, hypoxia, hypercapnia, or pre-existing respiratory depression are at increased risk of decreased respiratory drive including apnea, even at recommended dosages of ROXYBOND.

Elderly, Cachectic, or Debilitated Patients: Life-threatening respiratory depression is more likely to occur in elderly, cachectic, or debilitated patients because they may have altered pharmacokinetics or altered clearance compared to younger, healthier patients.

Monitor patients closely, particularly when initiating and titrating ROXYBOND and when ROXYBOND is given concomitantly with other drugs that depress respiration. Alternatively, consider the use of non-opioid analgesics in these patients.

Adrenal Insufficiency

Cases of adrenal insufficiency have been reported with opioid use, more often following greater than one month of use. Presentation of adrenal insufficiency may include non-specific symptoms and signs including nausea, vomiting, anorexia, fatigue, weakness, dizziness, and low blood pressure. If adrenal insufficiency is suspected, confirm the diagnosis with diagnostic testing as soon as possible. If adrenal insufficiency is diagnosed, treat with physiologic replacement doses of corticosteroids. Wean the patient off of the opioid to allow adrenal function to recover and continue corticosteroid treatment until adrenal function recovers. Other opioids may be tried as some cases reported use of a different opioid without recurrence of adrenal insufficiency. The information available does not identify any particular opioids as being more likely to be associated with adrenal insufficiency.

Severe Hypotension

ROXYBOND may cause severe hypotension including orthostatic hypotension and syncope in ambulatory patients. There is increased risk in patients whose ability to maintain blood pressure has already been compromised by a reduced blood volume or concurrent administration of certain CNS depressant drugs (e.g., phenothiazines or general anesthetics). Monitor these patients for signs of hypotension after initiating or titrating the dosage of ROXYBOND. In patients with circulatory shock, use of ROXYBOND may cause vasodilation that can further reduce cardiac output and blood pressure. Avoid use of ROXYBOND in patients with circulatory shock.

Risks of Use in Patients with Increased Intracranial Pressure, Brain Tumors, Head Injury, or Impaired Consciousness

In patients who may be susceptible to the intracranial effects of CO 2 retention (e.g., those with evidence of increased intracranial pressure or brain tumors), ROXYBOND may reduce the respiratory drive, and the resultant CO 2 retention can further increase intracranial pressure. Monitor such patients for signs of sedation and respiratory depression, particularly when initiating therapy with ROXYBOND.

Opioids may obscure the clinical course in a patient with a head injury. Avoid the use of ROXYBOND in patients with impaired consciousness or coma.

Risks of Use in Patients with Gastrointestinal Conditions

ROXYBOND is contraindicated in patients with gastrointestinal obstruction, including paralytic ileus.

The oxycodone in ROXYBOND may cause spasm of the sphincter of Oddi. Opioids may cause increases in serum amylase. Monitor patients with biliary tract disease, including acute pancreatitis, for worsening symptoms.

Increased Risk of Seizures in Patients with Seizure Disorders

The oxycodone in ROXYBOND may increase the frequency of seizures in patients with seizure disorders, and may increase the risk of seizures occurring in other clinical settings associated with seizures. Monitor patients with a history of seizure disorders for worsened seizure control during ROXYBOND therapy.

Withdrawal

Do not abruptly discontinue ROXYBOND in a patient physically dependent on opioids. When discontinuing ROXYBOND in a physically-dependent patient, gradually taper the dosage. Rapid tapering of oxycodone in a patient physically dependent on opioids may lead to a withdrawal syndrome and return of pain.

Additionally, avoid the use of mixed agonist/antagonist (e.g., pentazocine, nalbuphine, and butorphanol) or partial agonist (e.g., buprenorphine) analgesics in patients who are receiving a full opioid agonist analgesic, including ROXYBOND. In these patients, mixed agonist/antagonist and partial agonist analgesics may reduce the analgesic effect and/or precipitate withdrawal symptoms.

Risks of Driving and Operating Machinery

ROXYBOND may impair the mental or physical abilities needed to perform potentially hazardous activities such as driving a car or operating machinery. Warn patients not to drive or operate dangerous machinery unless they are tolerant to the effects of ROXYBOND and know how they will react to the medication.

Adverse Reactions

The common adverse reactions seen on initiation of therapy with oxycodone hydrochloride tablets are dose related and are opioid related adverse reactions. The most frequent of these included nausea, constipation, vomiting, headache, pruritus, insomnia, asthenia, and somnolence.

Drug Interactions

Concomitant use of ROXYBOND with a CYP3A4 and CYP2D6 inhibitor, such as macrolide antibiotics (e.g., erythromycin), azole-antifungal agents (e.g., ketoconazole), and protease inhibitors (e.g., ritonavir), may increase plasma concentrations of oxycodone and prolong opioid adverse reactions, which may cause potentially fatal respiratory depression, particularly when an inhibitor is added after a stable dose of ROXYBOND is achieved

Concomitant use of ROXYBOND and CYP3A4 inducers can decrease the plasma concentration of oxycodone, resulting in decreased efficacy or onset of a withdrawal syndrome in patients who have developed physical dependence to oxycodone

Due to additive pharmacologic effect, the concomitant use of benzodiazepines or other CNS depressants, including alcohol, can increase the risk of hypotension, respiratory depression, profound sedation, coma, and death

The concomitant use of opioids with other drugs that affect the serotonergic neurotransmitter system has resulted in serotonin syndrome

MAOI interactions with opioids may manifest as serotonin syndrome or opioid toxicity

Mixed agonist/antagonist and partial agonist opioid analgesics may reduce the analgesic effect of ROXYBOND and/or may precipitate

withdrawal symptoms

Oxycodone may enhance the neuromuscular blocking action of skeletal muscle relaxants and produce an increased degree of respiratory depression

Opioids can reduce the efficacy of diuretics by inducing the release of antidiuretic hormone

The concomitant use of anticholinergic drugs may increase risk of urinary retention and/or severe constipation, which may lead to paralytic ileus

Please see additional Important Safety Information, and full Prescribing Information, including BOXED WARNINGS and Medication Guide at www.protegapharma.com prior to prescribing ROXYBOND

Contact Information:

Hafid Touam - Chief Business Officer

E: hafid.touam@protegapharma.com

T: +1(267)358-6250 C: +1(484)832-0404

©2022 Protega Pharmaceuticals LLC. All rights reserved. This information, including product information is only for residents of the United States.



SOURCE PROTEGA PHARMACEUTICALS. LLC

1 https://www.fda.gov/drugs/postmarket-drug-safety-information-patients-and-providers/abuse-deterrent-opioid-analgesics

www.protegapharma.com