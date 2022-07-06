Cerence Joins MIH Consortium to Advance Future of Mobility

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that it has joined the MIH Consortium, a group of strategic mobility industry leaders that is creating an open electric vehicle ecosystem that promotes collaboration in the mobility industry. As a member of the Consortium, Cerence will bring its extensive knowledge and leadership in conversational AI and the in-cabin experience, further advancing the future of electric and autonomous vehicles.

The mission of the MIH Consortium is to realize key technologies and develop reference designs and standards while bridging the gap between members in the ecosystem, resulting in a lower barrier to entry, accelerated innovation, and shorter development cycles. Its goal is to bring together its more than 2,300 members to create innovative solutions for the next generation of EVs, autonomous driving, and mobility service applications.

The MIH Consortium welcomes Cerence as the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences across all aspects of mobility. Driving innovation across voice technology and in-cabin experience, Cerence brings a unique perspective that will further the Consortium’s strategic mission and drive innovation in partnership with its global base of members.

“With Cerence’s leadership in creating incredible in-car experiences for the world’s leading automakers and its focus on advancing the future of mobility, we look forward to its contributions to the MIH Consortium,” said Jack Cheng, CEO, MIH Consortium. “As we work to advance our mission, partners like Cerence are critical in driving meaningful innovation that will enable the next generation of electric and autonomous vehicles.”

“The MIH Consortium is an important network of automotive and mobility leaders that is pushing the industry forward,” said Stefan Ortmanns, CEO, Cerence. “By collaborating closely with the Consortium’s members, we look forward to playing a key role in advancing next-generation technology for the future of EVs and autonomous cars that puts drivers and passengers at the forefront and enhances their safety, productivity, and comfort.”

