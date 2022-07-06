The National Theatre for Children (NTC) Wraps Up 2021-22 Educational Programs and Becomes WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise

Minneapolis, MN, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the 2021-22 school year wrapped up, The National Theatre for Children (NTC) looks back on a year of change and unpredictability while preparing its live in-school and virtual education programs for fall 2022.

During the past school year, NTC saw its leadership change as Margaret Eames was announced as the company’s new CEO. Having worked for NTC since 1992 as Design Coordinator, Chief Financial Officer and in other capacities, her rise to CEO looks forward to a future of innovation and adaptability for an educational content provider that has been delivering K-12 programs since 1978.

With Eames taking over the company, NTC has been certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the nation’s largest third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women. This certification displays the commitment to diversity shared by NTC, its sponsors and its vendors.

As NTC’s leadership and certification have shifted, the company’s educational programs have undergone similar change. In 2020, with the onset of COVID-19, NTC pivoted to provide virtual livestreams and e-learning packages to K-12 students and educators. By embracing digital education strategies, NTC was able to continue teaching and inspiring students safely and remotely.

The educational landscape in the US has been turbulent over the last two years, and NTC’s 2021-22 programs have reflected that instability. While the majority of NTC’s programs were virtual last school year, some live in-school tours did resume with actors wearing masks and being tested for COVID on a weekly basis. While prioritizing the health and safety of students, educators and actors, the cautious return to live tours allowed schools to experience the excitement of in-person theatrical programs once again.

Whether presented live in schools or virtually, NTC’s K-12 programs were supplemented by e-learning packages and printed materials like student playbooks and graphic novels. Such robust educational resources ensured that the company continued delivering important messaging on energy conservation, financial literacy, emergency preparedness and other topics through a variety of learning styles.

The 2021-22 programs were a success. Livestream and live in-school performances were enjoyed by 1,301 schools, engaging about 988,000 students and 21,000 teachers throughout the country. Educators’ evaluations indicated the overall impacts of NTC’s programs. Teachers rated the overall educational value a 6.35 out of 7, and 96% said they would like to receive an NTC program in the future.

More than 5,000 energy efficiency kits were also provided to residential customers through NTC programs, contributing to the energy savings and behavior change impacts of NTC’s K-12 initiatives.

As schools continue to ease distance learning restrictions and live community events become more frequent, NTC is well positioned to resume live in-school performances while still offering virtual resources for maximum flexibility. With the next school year only a few months away, NTC looks forward to providing the positive impacts it’s delivered for over 40 years: teaching, entertaining and inspiring students and educators through fun and memorable arts-integrated events.

