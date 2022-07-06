Nerdio Launches Revamped MSP Partner Program

CHICAGO, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nerdio, the premier solution for organizations of all sizes looking to deploy virtual desktops in Microsoft Azure, today announced significant changes, including new tier structures and benefits, to its Partnerd partner program to best support managed service providers (MSPs) and other IT organizations serving the SMB channel.

“We are investing heavily to make transitioning to Microsoft Azure the obvious choice for MSPs and their clients,” said Joseph Landes, Chief Revenue Officer and Co-founder, Nerdio. “With the advancements Microsoft is making around cloud technologies and programs, it is an invigorating time to be part of the Microsoft ecosystem. We believe the new Partnerd program provides unparalleled benefits that are not available anywhere else in the channel. It will propel a whole new class of MSPs to grow alongside Azure and Microsoft and achieve success as a cloud partner.”

Partnerd program tiers are calculated based on a partner’s level of investment with Nerdio, with the benefits, product discounts, marketing development funds (MDF), and event experiences offered increasing as partners move up in tier. Tiers available include Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum and partners sign up for a specific tier.

As part of the new Partnerd program, enrolled MSP partners will receive:

Discounts on Nerdio Manager for MSP licenses associated with each tier, ranging from 25%-75%.

Dedicated Partner Success Managers to coordinate Azure Business Reviews, suggest Azure cost-optimization methods, and assist with quoting and sales.

Go-Live Engineer support for Nerdio deployments and world-class support.

New Partnerd Advantage advanced engineering support service at an extra monthly cost.

Exclusive access to calls with Microsoft executives.

Sales kickstart and accelerator packages which include travel vouchers for Nerdio events, and exclusive early access to event registration.

Event marketing development funds (MDF).

Expanded NerdioCon access with exclusive discounts for all Partnerds and VIP packages for Gold and Platinum tiers.

“We have been providing innovative virtual desktop cloud solutions for nearly 20 years and believe Nerdio is unrivaled when it comes to providing MSPs the resources necessary to create and manage compelling and competitive Azure offerings,” said Paul O’Brien, CTO and Founder, Lucidity, a New Zealand-based MSP. “The changes to the Partnerd program reflect not only Nerdio's continued strong commitment to the partner community they’ve carefully cultivated, but also their savvy grasp of what partners must do to set themselves up for success with Microsoft’s partner program.”

Partners can buy into a tier above their qualified tier by meeting the required spend limit to increase the amount of internal use licenses, license discounts, Go-Live Engineer deployments, and certifications. This allows partners to boost their investment with Nerdio to achieve greater ROI, sooner, while they are building and scaling their Azure practice.

Nerdio plans to announce program changes specific to enterprise partners toward the end of this calendar year. For more information about Nerdio’s MSP Partnerd program visit www.getnerdio.com/partnerd-msp/.

About Nerdio

Nerdio empowers Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and enterprises to build successful cloud practices in Microsoft Azure with Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365. Nerdio Manager for Enterprise is a packaged Azure application that runs in users’ own tenant without compromising security and compliance by allowing third-party vendors access into the IT environment. Nerdio Manager for MSP empowers MSPs to deploy, manage, and optimize virtual desktop environments in Microsoft Azure through easy multi-tenant management. For more information, please visit www.getnerdio.com.