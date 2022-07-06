Cerberus Sentinel completes acquisition of CyberViking

Scottsdale, Ariz., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO), a cybersecurity consulting and managed services firm based in Scottsdale, Ariz., announced that it has completed the acquisition of CyberViking, a cybersecurity company based in Georgia and Oregon. Upon the closing of the transaction, CyberViking became a wholly owned subsidiary of Cerberus Sentinel.

CyberViking founder and cyber lead for the company is Carric Dooley. CyberViking specializes in application security services, incident response and threat hunting, and the creation and management of security operations centers. They have advised many Fortune 100 companies worldwide.

"With the addition of CyberViking, we take a next step in expanding our international reach as well as broadening our expertise for our cybersecurity healthcare and industrial controls systems customers," said David Jemmett, founder and CEO, Cerberus Sentinel. "Carric is an innovative thinker who is well respected by customers for solving and preparing for challenging cybersecurity threats. The team is the very embodiment of our commitment to a culture of security."

"We are looking forward to helping shape a global strategy for incident response, as well as driving new capabilities in application security," said Dooley. "We believe in the development of the cybersecurity community and have actively participated as trainers and presenters at global conferences. Our two organizations share a vision in helping our customers rise above the cybersecurity challenges inherent in threats today and in the future, and to get them to a place where they can concentrate on growing their business."

Cerberus Sentinel is an industry leader in Managed Cybersecurity and Compliance (MCCP) services with its exclusive MCCP+ managed compliance and cybersecurity services plus culture program. The company is rapidly expanding by acquiring world-class cybersecurity, secured managed services, and compliance companies with top-tier talent that utilize the latest technology to create innovative solutions to protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and compliance obligations.

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our belief that with the addition of CyberViking, we take a next step in expanding our international reach as well as broadening our expertise for our cybersecurity healthcare and industrial controls systems customers; our belief that Carric Dooley is an innovative thinker who is well respected by customers for solving and preparing for challenging cybersecurity threats; our belief that the CyberViking team is the very embodiment of our commitment to a culture of security; the plan to help shape a global strategy for incident response, as well as drive new capabilities in application security; and our shared vision in helping our customers rise above the cybersecurity challenges inherent in threats today and in the future, and to get them to a place where they can concentrate on growing their business.





