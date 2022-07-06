NASDAQ: CRMD Investor Notice: Update in Lawsuit against CorMedix Inc. announced by the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced an update in the lawsuit that is pending for certain investors in shares of the CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD).



Investors, who purchased shares of CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) prior to July 2020 and continue to hold any of those NASDAQ: CRMD shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On July 22, 2021, a lawsuit was filed against CorMedix Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants made material misrepresentations concerning the following: (i) deficiencies existed with respect to DefenCath's manufacturing process and/or at the facility responsible for manufacturing DefenCath; (ii) in light of the foregoing deficiencies, the FDA was unlikely to approve the DefenCath NDA for CRBSIs in its present form; (iii) Defendants had downplayed the true scope of the deficiencies with DefenCath's manufacturing process and/or at the facility responsible for manufacturing DefenCath; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



On December 14, 2021, a consolidated Complaint was filed and February 21, 2022, certain defendants filed their motion to dismiss the consolidated complaint.



CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108



The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.