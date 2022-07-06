Agritourism Market Worth USD 18510 million by 2022-2028 : Research Report with Global Analysis

Pune, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agritourism or agrotourism, as it is defined most broadly, involves any agriculturally based operation or activity that brings visitors to a farm or ranch. Agritourism has different definitions in different parts of the world and sometimes refers specifically to farm stays, as in Italy. Elsewhere, agritourism includes a wide variety of activities, including buying produce direct from a farm stand, navigating a corn maze, slopping hogs, picking fruit, feeding animals, or staying at a bed and breakfast (B&B) on a farm.



Agritourism Market research gives industry status and trend report for the forecast period of 2028, which offers a complete study on the Agritourism Market market. Agritourism Market report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Agritourism Market market by product type, application, key manufacturers, and key regions and countries.

According to our latest research, the global Agritourism market size will reach USD 18510 million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period.



Segment by Type -



Direct-market Agritourism

Experience and Education Agritourism

Event and Recreation Agritourism

Segment by Traveller -

Below 30 Years Old

30-40 Years Old

40-50 Years Old

Above 50 Years Old

In terms of agritourism type, Event and Recreation Agritourism is the largest segment, with a share over 55%. And in terms of traveler, the largest traveler is 40-50 Years Old, followed by Above 50 Years Old.



Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

North America is the largest market, with a share over 30%, followed by Europe and China, both have a share over 40 percent.



Leading players of Agritourism Market include: -

Expedia Group

Booking Holdings (Priceline Group)

China Travel

China CYTS Tours Holding

American Express Global Business Travel (GBT)

BCD Group

Travel Leaders Group

Fareportal

AAA Travel

Corporate Travel Management

Travel and Transport

AlTour International

Direct Travel

World Travel Inc.

Omega World Travel

Frosch

JTB Corporation

Ovation Travel Group

World Travel Holdings

TUI Group

Natural Habitat Adventures

Abercrombie & Kent Group

InnerAsia Travels

Butterfield & Robinson

Expedia Group, Booking Holdings (Priceline Group), Travel Leaders Group, Travel and Transport, JTB Corporation, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 25%.

Key questions answered by this report include: -

Worldwide and Regional Market Size of Agritourism Market, and development forecast 2022-2028

Main manufacturers/suppliers of Agritourism Market worldwide, with company and product introduction, position in the Agritourism Market market

Market status and development trend by types and applications

Cost and profit status of Agritourism Market, and marketing status

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats.

Detailed TOC of Global Agritourism Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022-2028

1 Report Overview

2 Executive Summary

3 Key Players

4 Breakdown by Type and by Traveler

5 North America

6 Europe

7 China

8 Rest of World

9 International Player Profiles

10 Market Dynamics

11 Key Findings in This Report

12 Appendix

