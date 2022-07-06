Pharvaris to Host Virtual Expert Perspectives on HAE: Unmet Needs and Therapeutic Options Webinar on July 13

ZUG, Switzerland, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to treat and prevent HAE attacks, building on its deep-seated roots in hereditary angioedema (HAE), today announced that it will host a virtual webinar, titled Expert Perspectives on HAE: Unmet Needs and Therapeutic Options on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET/16:00 CET.



The virtual event will highlight several topics related to today’s HAE landscape, including a community member and physician perspective, as well as current therapeutic needs, followed by a Q&A session. Presenters for the event are:

Anthony J. Castaldo, co-founder and President, HAE International (HAEi), and President, U.S. Hereditary Angioedema Association (HAEA)

Marc A. Riedl, M.D., M.S., Professor of Medicine, Clinical Director of the US Hereditary Angioedema Association (HAEA) Angioedema Center at the University of California San Diego (UCSD), and the Training Program Director for Allergy/Immunology at UCSD

Berndt Modig, Chief Executive Officer, Pharvaris

Peng Lu, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer, Pharvaris

To register for the live webcast, please visit https://ir.pharvaris.com/news-events/events-presentations in the News and Events section of the company’s website. Following the live webcast, an archived replay will be available for at least 30 days after the event.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris is a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to treat and prevent HAE attacks, building on its deep-seated roots in HAE. By directly targeting this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team aspires to offer people with all sub-types of HAE more effective and convenient alternatives to treat attacks, both on-demand and prophylactically. The company brings together the best talent in the industry with deep expertise in rare diseases and HAE. For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/

