The Global Micro Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market is expected to grow by $ 2.46 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period

New York, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Micro Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06038027/?utm_source=GNW

46 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period. Our report on the micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for compact automation solutions, rising demand for micro PLCs in APAC, and growing investment in smart factories.

The micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market analysis includes end-user and product segments and geographic landscape.



The micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive industry

• Oil and gas industry

• Power industry

• Food and beverage industry

• Others



By Product

• Hardware

• Software

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the expanding capabilities of micro PLCs as one of the prime reasons driving the micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing number of business acquisitions and simplification of software designing process will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market covers the following areas:

• Micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market sizing

• Micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market forecast

• Micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Beijer Electronics Group AB, Eaton Corp. Plc, Festo SE and Co. KG, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IDEC Corp., Koyo Electronics Industries Co. Ltd., Lenze SE, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Moxa Inc., OMRON Corp., Opto 22, Parker Hannifin Corp., Pilz GmbH and Co. KG, Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., WAGO GmbH and Co. KG, and Yaskawa Electric Corp. Also, the micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06038027/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________