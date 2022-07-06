With 12.8% CAGR, Stem Cells Market Size worth USD 27.65 Billion in 2028

Pune, India, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global stem cells market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 27.65 billion by 2028. Fortune Business Insights in its latest report, titled “Stem Cells Market, 2021-2028.”, mentions that the market stood at USD 10.56 billion in 2020 and is projected to exhibit a stellar CAGR of 12.8% between 2021 and 2028. The growing demand for advanced therapeutic cellular therapies is expected to drive the adoption of the product globally.

Industry Development:

December 2020 – Stempeutics Research Pvt. Ltd announced its partnership with Educell Ltd. The partnership is aimed at overlooking the clinical trial of Stempeucel for treating people with COVID-19 indications.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/stem-cells-market-105138





Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 12.8% 2028 Value Projection USD 27.65 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 11.90 billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 135





COVID-19 Impact: Market to Gain as Demand for Cell Therapies Soars

In March 2021, Kyoto University’s CiRA Foundation announced that it will be providing induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) manufactured from the blood of the people recovered from the novel coronavirus to research institutions in Japan and worldwide. The aim is to help researchers understand the severity of the disease in some people compared to others. The increasing demand for R&D activities and the growing focus on developing novel solutions is expected to bode well for the growth of the market amid the COVID-19 pandemic.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/stem-cells-market-105138





DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Demand for Advanced Therapeutic Therapies to Promote Growth

The increasing demand for advanced therapeutic therapies has propelled the need for innovation and development across the healthcare sector. Major companies in the market are focusing on collaborations and partnerships to boost their R&D activities and further drive the sales of the product. For instance, in June 2019, Evotec announced its collaboration with Celgene Corporation to expand its iPSCs technology for the development and introduction of novel treatment options for neurodegenerative diseases. The increasing demand for advanced products has led the companies to come together and develop novel therapies that are likely to favor the global stem cells market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of product type, the market is segregated into embryonic, mesenchymal, adult stem cells, and induced pluripotent stem cells. Furthermore, on the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into research and clinical applications. Based on the end-user, the market is classified into hospitals, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, and others. Finally, based on region, the Stem Cells Market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

What does the Report Provide?

The market report provides a detailed analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will further contribute to the market growth. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PORTER’s Five Point Analysis and PESTEL to obtain information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive Stem Cells Market growth in the forthcoming years.





Quick Buy – Stem Cells Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105138





Further Report Findings:

North America stood at USD 5.66 billion in 2020 and is expected to hold the highest position in the market in the forthcoming years. This is due to the increasing number of launches of advanced therapies in countries such as the U.S. in the region. For instance, in January 2020, the New York Stem Cell Foundation (NYSCF) Research Institute partnered Cytovia Therapeutics Inc. to develop advanced NK cell therapy by adopting induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs).

On the other hand, Europe is anticipated to hold the second position in the market during the foreseeable years. This is ascribable to factors such as the growing demand for novel therapies to treat chronic ailments across the healthcare setting between 2021 and 2028.

Based on end-user, the pharmaceuticals & biotechnology companies segment is expected to hold the largest global stem cells market share in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the rising investment in R&D activities to launch novel drugs and therapies worldwide.





North America United States, Canada and Mexico Europe Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc. Asia-Pacific China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam etc. South America Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc. Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa





COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Key Players Focus on Partnerships to Amplify Their Market Positions

The market comprises small, medium, and large companies striving to maintain their presence and stronghold. The companies are focusing on partnerships to expand their product portfolio and further boost sales revenue. For instance, in November 2020 Mesoblast Ltd announced its partnership with Novartis for developing, manufacturing, and commercializing its mesenchymal stromal cell product. Other key players are focusing on organic and inorganic growth strategies to gain a major chunk of the market share and further have a competitive edge over their rivals.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/stem-cells-market-105138





List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (Massachusetts, U.S)

Merck KGaA (Germany, Europe)

Mesoblast Ltd (Melbourne, Australia)

STEMCELL Technologies Inc. (Vancouver, Canada)

Promethera Biosciences SA (Belgium, Europe)

Cynata Therapeutics (Victoria, Australia)

R&D Systems, Inc. (Minnesota, U.S)

AMSBIO (Abingdon, United Kingdom)

Other Prominent Players

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Market Scope Market Segmentation Market Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Relevant Chronic Disorders – By Key Countries/ Region New Cell Launch Pipeline Analysis Snapshot of Key Start-ups in the Stem Cells Market Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Stem Cells Market Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Global Stem Cells Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Cell Type Embryonic Stem Cells (ESCs) Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs) Adult Stem Cells Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Research Applications Clinical Applications Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Academic & Research Institutes Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Stem Cells Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Cell Type Embryonic Stem Cells (ESCs) Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs) Adult Stem Cells Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Research Applications Clinical Applications Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Academic & Research Institutes Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. (By Application) Canada (By Application)

Europe Stem Cells Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

TOC Continued…..





Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/stem-cells-market-105138





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245