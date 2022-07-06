Massey Ferguson Celebrates 175th Anniversary

DULUTH, Ga., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, proudly celebrates the 175th anniversary of its Massey Ferguson brand. As the first company to sell agricultural products on a global scale, Massey Ferguson has provided straightforward, dependable solutions for generations of farmers. The brand celebrates this milestone anniversary with a renewed dedication to farmer-focused innovation, embodied by the Massey Ferguson® 8S Series tractor and the rest of the MF S Series lineup.



“For 175 years, the farmer has been at the heart of everything we do,” said Darren Parker, vice president of Massey Ferguson North America. “We are, and always have been, agricultural problem solvers dedicated to providing the right equipment, at the right price, for individual farming operations. Our equipment is born to farm — delivering new cutting-edge ag advancements every decade and offering the sustainability and performance farmers need not just for today, but for the next hundred years.”

A Legacy of Farmer-Focused Innovation

From industry first to industry staples — like Harry Ferguson’s historic 3-point implement hitch system — over the past 175 years, Massey Ferguson has embraced innovation to produce dependable, economic farming implements for a wide range of applications and environments. Ours is a story of ingenuity, grit and a deep understanding of the farmers we serve. When Daniel Massey recognized the benefit of industrially manufactured implements and established Massey Manufacturing Co. in Ontario, Canada, in 1847, he began a legacy of farmer-focused innovation that carries through to our current equipment lineup. Our product line began with some of the first mechanical threshers, and we remained at the forefront of the ag industry with:

The first mass-produced, self-propelled combines and combine harvesters

Some of the first four-wheel-drive tractors

First electronic hitch control systems

And much more

However, it was Harry Ferguson’s TE 20, released in 1946, that truly embodies the spirit of Daniel Massey’s original company. This light, reasonably priced tractor could replace machines one and a half times its size, increasing productivity, versatility and ease of use. As part of the newly created Massey Ferguson brand, Harry Ferguson helped usher in a new generation of straightforward, dependable design. Today, our engineers continue to push the boundaries of performance, productivity and comfort with revolutionary equipment releases in HHP, compact and utility equipment, material handling, hay and forage, planters, and more.

Dependable Farmer Experience

Throughout our 175-year history, Massey Ferguson has made strategic acquisitions and investments to meet the needs of a dynamic industry. We have always focused on providing the right equipment at the right cost for the region and application by leveraging the best components of our portfolio to benefit our customers. These investments include:

Partnership with “Sunshine” stripper harvester, which drastically improved productivity.

Acquisition of Wallis Tractor, featuring the U-frame, which brought us closer to self-supporting frames.

Partnership with Perkins Engines, builders of the most sustainable engines at the time.

Acquisition of Landini, the Italian manufacturer of the first track-type tractor.

In 1994 Massey Ferguson joined the AGCO Corporation brand portfolio. This partnership allows us to combine resources across the family of AGCO brands to provide the most dependable, hardworking equipment for Massey Ferguson customers across the globe. Additionally, it provides access to world-class services, including AGCO’s GenuineCare and AGCO Protection. Farmers can focus on the field, not equipment maintenance, confident their assets are protected by the financial strengths of a global brand.

Straightforward Equipment Solutions

Over the decades, Massey Ferguson has continued to grow by providing solutions to those who wish to increase productivity, dependability and agricultural sustainability. Few brands can boast the wealth of knowledge and decades of experience that have resulted in powerful, dependable components at the forefront of the ag industry. The MF 8S Series is the culmination of 175 years of our progress — and our farmers.

As North American agriculture changes to meet more stringent health and safety guidelines, operator comfort has become a key focus. Our exclusive Protect-U™ design puts a 9.4-inch gap between the engine and the cab. This results in less noise — just 68 dBa — and less vibration. A streamlined hood design and all-in-one aftertreatment system, paired with a 360-degree view, offer improved visibility in all operations. The MF 8S Series leverages our selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system to provide 40% less emissions from previous stages and fuel savings at lower engine revs, all while delivering a straightforward compliance that doesn’t lead to downtime. Additionally, cutting-edge technology, like our Datatronic™ 5 terminal and smart farming systems, allows farmers to maximize productivity while minimizing their carbon footprint.

“We are proud to celebrate 175 years of serving the global agricultural community,” Parker said. “It’s a fantastic milestone. We appreciate the support and loyalty of generations of Massey Ferguson customers as well as those who are discovering the benefits of our straightforward, dependable approach to design with our newest models. From rural lifestyle to production ag, our equipment is built for those who are Born to Farm.”

For more information on Massey Ferguson, the MF 8S Series or the company’s full lineup of tractors and agricultural products, visit www.masseyferguson.com.

Media Contacts

Bob Blakely, AGCO | Bob.Blakely@AGCOCorp.com | 770-232-8018

Arielle Windham, Flint Group | Arielle.Windham@Flint-Group.com | 701-499-2169

©2022 AGCO Corporation. Massey Ferguson is a worldwide brand of AGCO Corporation. AGCO and Massey Ferguson are trademarks of AGCO. All rights reserved.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, Precision Planting® and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO’s full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $11.1 billion in 2021. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/86f99723-971c-4b48-9762-00b86c319779