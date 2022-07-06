Rogue Station Companies/Everdime, Inc. Acquires Show Homes Business and Intellectual Property

Sheridan, Wyoming, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogue Station Companies/Everdime, Inc. (OTC Pink: RGST) is pleased to announce that it has executed an agreement with Embeli & Associates to acquire Show Homes, and its intellectual property. The transaction closed July 1, 2022, following completion of due diligence by Everdime to its satisfaction. The transaction is non-dilutive to Everdime shareholders, as consideration for the acquisition is 5 million Everdime tokens when minted.

ShowHomesHub.com aggregates IDX/MLS agents’ listings and in turn displays them beautifully, attracting more potential buyers to the agents’ listings. Buyers can search for agents and other pre-qualified service providers. In addition, DIY property sellers and renters can create a gorgeous listing website to showcase and market their property like a professional. It also allows them to connect their “wallet” to pay for services and accept payment in Bitcoin. Moreover, by providing easy and affordable social media branding & marketing, Show Homes levels the playing field between the mid-level producing agents and the top performers with dedicated marketing teams. A key factor affecting a property transaction and therefore an indicator of the potential success of an agent is the size and depth of their social network. Show Homes provides an automated, easy to use and affordable platform to market and grow a social network.

Sandor Miklos, CEO of Everdime stated: “We are very excited about the acquisition of Show Homes’ Intellectual Property. It is robust, battle tested with over 3000 listings and fits perfectly into our technology framework. We aim to add additional features such as a short-term listing and a robust booking/reservation system; improve the crypto payments gateway to include Everdime and other tokens”.

About Everdime Inc.

Everdime, Inc., a Delaware corporation, is a multidisciplinary cryptocurrency technology innovator with a current emphasis on use of tokens and NFTs to monetize social networks for operators and participants. Its principals have developed technologies and a suite of applications that provide infrastructure for the generation of Tokens and NFTs, providing a method for users to create, buy, and trade NFTs and tokens. The Company's shares are traded via OTC Link under the symbol RGST (the Company has a pending symbol change request), and current financial and other information is available at www.otcmarkets.com . Additional information about the Company is available at www.everdime.com

