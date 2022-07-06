Landscape Contractors: Registration Still Open for LandOpt’s Nashville Field Trip Aug. 1-2

PITTSBURGH, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LandOpt, which helps independent landscape contractors nationwide increase revenue, cash flow and profitability, has a limited number of registrations still available for its annual education event August 1-2 in Nashville.



Business & Barbecue combines classroom training, workshops, networking and a tour of the Greathouse Company, which is co-hosting the event. Greathouse, recipient of LandOpt’s 2022 President’s Award, is one of the nation’s premier landscape contractors. Attendees will hear how the company quickly grew its business from $2.5 million in 2014 to more than $10 million in 2021.

Workshop topics:

Improving profitability

Increasing sales

Building a culture of accountability

Recruiting and retaining staff

Creating an effective organizational structure



Monday night’s networking event will be held at Peg Leg Porker, renowned for its award-winning smoked meats.

“In the past only LandOpt members have been able to attend this program, but this year we have opened the first part to non-members,” said Jim Westover, LandOpt president. “The opportunity to learn first-hand from some of the industry’s top contractors will be extremely valuable.”

Registration is $500. LandOpt has negotiated a discounted rate at a nearby hotel. Visit https://www.landopt.com/businessandbbq/ for more details and to submit a request to attend.

About LandOpt

Founded in 2004, LandOpt works with independent landscape contractors across the U.S., helping them increase productivity, profitability, cash flow and revenue. The LandOpt system addresses all areas of a green industry business, including sales, marketing, operations, human resources and business management. On-site and remote coaching ensures that LandOpt contractors achieve their financial goals. To learn more visit: www.landopt.com .

Contact:

Ritter Communications, Brad Ritter

BRitter@bradritter.com

740.815.1892



