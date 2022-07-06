Zacks Places Share Value of ABVC BioPharma at $9.50

FREMONT, CA, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – ABVC Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic solutions in oncology/hematology, CNS, and ophthalmology, today announced that the Zacks Small-Cap Research report dated June 7, 2022 values ABVC at $9.50 per share based upon a financial projection and a series of assumptions in the update.

Further, the report states, “We are optimistic about the chances of ABV-1505 and Vitargus receiving FDA approval and of the subsequent commercial demand of these treatment therapies. If and when ABVC’s assets are commercialized, we estimate rapid growth for both commencing in approximately 2023 – 2024. While it is difficult to know the revenue arc for ABVC at this stage, given the large need that both Vitargus and ABV- 1505 address and the current cost of standard care, as well as the growing incidence of adult ADHD and vitreo-retinal procedures, we believe ABVC could attain product revenue of $3.2 million in 2023 and $14.5 million to $16 million in 2024.”

ABVC is currently conducting a Phase II clinical study that is expected to demonstrate the safety and effectiveness of Vitargus® when compared to the commonly used SF6 Gas OE. Earlier clinical studies have demonstrated that Vitargus has unique properties that eliminate the need for post-surgery patient face-down positioning, as well as providing significantly greater patient comfort and visual acuity during the surgical recovery period than products currently available on the market.

ABV-1505 has successfully completed Phase II Part 1 clinical study for treating ADHD. The Phase II Part 2 study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study that includes a total of approximately 100 patients in the United States and Taiwan. This resumes the Phase II Part 1 study of ABV-1505, successfully completed at the University of California, San Francisco, and accepted by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration in October 2020.

The full Zacks update report is available at:

https://s27.q4cdn.com/906368049/files/News/2022/Zacks_SCR_Research_06072022_ABVC_Marin.pdf

Note: We are under no duty to update the information provided by Zacks and in no way guarantee any of the predictions or outcomes presented in their report.

About ABVC BioPharma

ABVC BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with an active pipeline of six drugs and one medical device (ABV-1701/Vitargus®) under development. For its drug products, it is focused on utilizing its licensed technology to conduct proof-of-concept trials through Phase II of the clinical development process at world-famous research institutions (such as Stanford University, University of California at San Francisco, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center). For Vitargus®, the company intends to conduct the clinical trials through Phase III at various locations throughout the globe.

Forward-Looking Statements

